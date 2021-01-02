IGBT Market Competitors Analysis With Business Data

The global IGBT market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the rising adoption of these

transistors in power electronics, Pulse Width Modulated (PWM) servo, and three-phase

drives requiring high dynamic range control & low noise. Besides, key advantages of

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), such as low state voltage drop due to conductivity

modulation and superior state current density, drive the market growth.

Additionally, major advantage gained by IGBT device over BJT or MOSFET, such as greater

power gains than the standard bipolar type transistor due to the higher voltage operation

and lower input losses of the MOSFET, escalates the market growth.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recent IGBT market forecast, asserts that the market is forecasted to grow at

12.5% during the assessment period (2017-2023).

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and high voltage operating devices influences the

IGBT market growth. Additionally, rising IGBT applications, such as in Uninterruptible Power

Supplies (UPS), Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS), and other power circuits requiring

high switch repetition rates, boost the market growth. Also, the increasing deployments of

AC systems and the adoption of IGBT to measure electrical parameters accelerate the IGBT

market share.

Furthermore, increasing usages of IGBT driving inductive loads such as coil windings,

electromagnets, and DC motors expand the growth of the market. Moreover, the higher adoption of IGBT in energy & power, automotive, and consumer electronics industries push market growth.

Conversely, current leakage at high temperature is a significant factor projected to impede

the market growth. Nevertheless, substantial R & D investments in the product and

technology developments would support the growth of the IGBT market throughout the

assessment period.

IGBT Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Discrete IGBT and IGBT Module.

Discrete IGBT and IGBT Module. By Power Rating : Low, Medium, and High Power.

Low, Medium, and High Power. By Application : Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter, UPS, and others.

Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter, UPS, and others. By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global IGBT Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global IGBT market. The largest market share attributes to

the focus on power transmission, renewable energy, and the adoption of IGBT in electric

vehicles. Besides, increasing IT expenditures to cater to end-user storage needs, drive the

growth of the market. Moreover, the continuous need to upgrade existing distribution

infrastructures to serve the region-wide growing demand for electricity substantiates the

market growth.

Also, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve

access to electricity boost the growth of the regional market. China, Japan, India, and South

Korea hold major shares in the regional market, driving the expansion of grids and

instrument transformers. The growing power utilities and OEMs industries and the wide

adoption of transformers push the regional market growth.

Europe stands second in the global IGBT market. The region is witnessing a rapid expansion

stage of the IGBT market. The market growth is driven by the rise in the industrial growth

and aging infrastructures in the region. Furthermore, swift electrification and increasing

power requirements due to rapid industrialization increase the IGBT market size.

Additionally, rising investments in smart grids and electricity production, alongside the

growing demand for green energy, foster the regional market growth.

The North America IGBT market is growing rapidly. Factors such as technological advances in

and increasing power usages in data centers & other applications propel the IGBT market

growth. Besides, rising investments in expanding power solutions and the increasing

adoption of advanced transistor stimulate the IGBT market share in the region. Moreover,

increased adoption of IGBT across various industry verticals fuels the growth of the regional

market.

Global IGBT Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the IGBT market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-

established industry players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players incorporate

strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, product launch, and

expansion. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services. For which they invest

substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products.

Major Players:

Players leading the global IGBT market include Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas

Electronics Corporation (Japan), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), SEMIKRON International GmbH

(Germany), ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd.

(Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors NV (the

Netherland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) among others.

