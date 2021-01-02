Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Key Regions, Competitive Landscape And CAGR 2020 -2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) report on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS)
market (2016-2022) discusses and analyses the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the
semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) industry, including future opportunities and
threats, drivers, and risks. The report presents the impact assessment of the Covid-19 effects on
semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) and the market growth forecast based on
different scenarios.
Semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) can be referred to as a cloud service that needs
less maintenance and easier application development. It allows end-users to perform programming
and all other activities without having to handle any server.
Market Dynamics
With the growing proliferation of cloud services, the use of semiconductor assembly and testing
services (SATS) is rising. Electrification and automation of automobiles are contributing to a growing
need for semiconductor assembly and testing. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the global
SATS market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the market is rising with the increasing demand for electronic equipment. Companies are
investing in the production of new electronic products. It is designed with an advanced organic
semiconductor that helps reduce risk, speed time on the market, mitigate cycle times, and etc. The
semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) architecture is based on the device. Depending on
the service, the semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) approach is structured to perform
the entire code as a single function.
Market Segmentation
The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been segmented based on
service and application.
- Based on service, the global market has been segmented into assembly, testing, and packaging.
Assembly service led the global market with USD 11.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to achieve
nearly USD 15.7 billion with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022.
- By application, the global market has been segmented into consumer electronics, information
technology, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, among others. Telecommunication service
led the global market with USD 8.09 billion in 2015 and is expected to achieve nearly USD 11.3 billion
with a CAGR of 5.31% by 2022.
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been
segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.
The global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services was led by the Asia Pacific in
2016 and had a market share of 45%. The Asia Pacific market is driven by growing consumer demand
for electronic equipment, growing market presence of leading players such as the Silicon Precision
industry, and Powertech Technology. In addition, China is home to the largest consumer electronics
industry. Japan has seen considerable developments in the semiconductor industry, and India has
seen increased demand from the telecommunications industry.
North America successfully took second place in the global market for semiconductor assembly and
testing services by taking 25% of its market share in 2016. The key drivers of North America ‘s
growth are the strong market presence of semiconductor assembly and testing services, increasing
production of consumer electronic products requiring assembly and packaging services. However,
the U.S. has a strong presence of leading companies such as advanced semiconductor engineering,
Ankor technology, Chipbond technology, and several others.
The European region displayed a steady growth rate of 20% of its market share in 2016.
The rest of the world is rising at a sluggish growth rate and has had just 10% market share in 2016.
Key Players
The key participants identified by MRFR in this market are Advanced Semiconductor Engineering,
Inc. (U.S.), Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Siliconware Precision
Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore), CORWIL Technology (U.S.), Chipbond
Technology Corporation (U.S.), Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Global Foundries (U.S.).
In 2013, Amkor Technology, Inc. acquired Toshiba Electronics Malaysia to improve cost
competitiveness and expand assembly operations. This acquisition was made to increase the
efficiency of its semiconductor power operations. This purchase has increased the demand for
semiconductor assembly and testing services. Companies such as ASE Group, Amkor Technology Inc.,
and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd are mainly focused on advanced technologies such as
wafer-level packaging, flip-chip, and others, which in effect increase their company growth.
