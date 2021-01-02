Market Research Future (MRFR) report on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS)

market (2016-2022) discusses and analyses the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the

semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) industry, including future opportunities and

threats, drivers, and risks. The report presents the impact assessment of the Covid-19 effects on

semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) and the market growth forecast based on

different scenarios.

Semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) can be referred to as a cloud service that needs

less maintenance and easier application development. It allows end-users to perform programming

and all other activities without having to handle any server.

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://articleabode.com/semiconductor-assembly-and-testing-services-sats-market-key-regions-competitive-landscape-and-cagr-2020-2023/

Market Dynamics

With the growing proliferation of cloud services, the use of semiconductor assembly and testing

services (SATS) is rising. Electrification and automation of automobiles are contributing to a growing

need for semiconductor assembly and testing. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the global

SATS market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the market is rising with the increasing demand for electronic equipment. Companies are

investing in the production of new electronic products. It is designed with an advanced organic

semiconductor that helps reduce risk, speed time on the market, mitigate cycle times, and etc. The

semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) architecture is based on the device. Depending on

the service, the semiconductor assembly & testing services (SATS) approach is structured to perform

the entire code as a single function.

ALSO READ :https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/semiconductor-assembly-and-testing-services-sats-market-size-share-demand-forecast-and-industry-trends

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been segmented based on

service and application.

Based on service , the global market has been segmented into assembly, testing, and packaging.

Assembly service led the global market with USD 11.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to achieve

nearly USD 15.7 billion with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022.

, the global market has been segmented into assembly, testing, and packaging. Assembly service led the global market with USD 11.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to achieve nearly USD 15.7 billion with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022. By application, the global market has been segmented into consumer electronics, information

technology, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, among others. Telecommunication service

led the global market with USD 8.09 billion in 2015 and is expected to achieve nearly USD 11.3 billion

with a CAGR of 5.31% by 2022.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2415

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been

segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

The global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services was led by the Asia Pacific in

2016 and had a market share of 45%. The Asia Pacific market is driven by growing consumer demand

for electronic equipment, growing market presence of leading players such as the Silicon Precision

industry, and Powertech Technology. In addition, China is home to the largest consumer electronics

industry. Japan has seen considerable developments in the semiconductor industry, and India has

seen increased demand from the telecommunications industry.

North America successfully took second place in the global market for semiconductor assembly and

testing services by taking 25% of its market share in 2016. The key drivers of North America ‘s

growth are the strong market presence of semiconductor assembly and testing services, increasing

production of consumer electronic products requiring assembly and packaging services. However,

the U.S. has a strong presence of leading companies such as advanced semiconductor engineering,

Ankor technology, Chipbond technology, and several others.

FOR REFERENCE :https://www.storeboard.com/blogs/technology/semiconductor-assembly-and-testing-services-sats-market-growth-size-analysis-demands-and-industry-outlook-%E2%80%93-2020/4451551

The European region displayed a steady growth rate of 20% of its market share in 2016.

The rest of the world is rising at a sluggish growth rate and has had just 10% market share in 2016.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/semiconductor-assembly-testing-services-market-2415

Key Players

The key participants identified by MRFR in this market are Advanced Semiconductor Engineering,

Inc. (U.S.), Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Siliconware Precision

Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore), CORWIL Technology (U.S.), Chipbond

Technology Corporation (U.S.), Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Global Foundries (U.S.).

In 2013, Amkor Technology, Inc. acquired Toshiba Electronics Malaysia to improve cost

competitiveness and expand assembly operations. This acquisition was made to increase the

efficiency of its semiconductor power operations. This purchase has increased the demand for

semiconductor assembly and testing services. Companies such as ASE Group, Amkor Technology Inc.,

and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd are mainly focused on advanced technologies such as

wafer-level packaging, flip-chip, and others, which in effect increase their company growth.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future® (Part of WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.) has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions. Our Research Analysts are eager to share their knowledge and assist you in refining market research parameters, choosing right market studies, and evaluating both the market scope and the research methodologies of varied segments.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]