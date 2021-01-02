Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical grade(above 99.5 weight percent)

Industrial grade(above 99.0 weight percent)

Battery grade(above 99.9 weight percent)

Segment by Application, the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is segmented into

Polycarbonate

Solvent

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Share Analysis

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) business, the date to enter into the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market, Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sabic Spain (SP)

Bayer(GE)

Chimei(TW)

Lotte(KR)

UBE (JP)

Shida Shenghua(CN)

Tongling Jintai Chemical (CN)

Taizhou Linggu(CN)

Shandong Wells Chemicals (CN)

Hi-tech Spring (CN)

Chaoyang Chemical (CN)

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology (CN)

Feiyang Chemical(CN)

Heilongjiang Chemical Group (CN)

Liaohe Oilfifld(CN)

Petrochina Jinxi Petrochemical (CN)