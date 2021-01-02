Automotive E-Commerce Market Research Report – Global Forecast To 2023

Report Description

This report analyzes the global automotive e-commerce market by components (infotainment and multimedia, engine components, tires and wheels, interior accessories, electrical product), consumer (B2B, B2C), vehicle type and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global automotive e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The major players in global automotive e-commerce market include:

• Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

• eBay Inc. (U.S.)

• Taobao (China)

• Tmall.com (China)

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

• Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (U.S.)

• JD.com, Inc. (China)

• Snapdeal (India)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global automotive e-commerce market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Infotainment and Multimedia

• Engine Components

• Tires and wheels

• Interior Accessories

• Electrical Product

On the basis of consumer, the global automotive e-commerce market has been categorized into the following segments:

• B2B

• B2C

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive e-commerce market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets.

The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.