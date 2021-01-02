Global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.

A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.

The majority of their operating expenditure consists of research and development (or R&D) costs and marketing spending. With the emergence and adoption of cloud computing and open source software, companies are finding it very difficult to maintain high margins, which were once associated with the industry. Every year, software companies revise their R&D spending budget in order to keep up with the competition and innovate new products and technologies.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 697.7 million in 2019. The market size of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Dräger

Radiometer Medical

Cerner

IMD Soft

Elekta

Nexus AG

Mortara

Smiths Medical

Medset

UTAS

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Breakdown Data by Type

Single Function System

Multifunction System

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Breakdown Data by Application

ICUs

General Ward