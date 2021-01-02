Global 3D Metrology Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Report Description

3D Metrology is an emerging measurement solution among various industries, as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the desired industrial products. These measuring systems are used for a wide range of measurement tasks, namely analyzing the surface, shape, and dimension of the machine parts and tools at every stage of the manufacturing process. Coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizers & scanners and 3D x-ray/ CT inspection systems are widely used products to measure dimensions, temperature and humidity of a component during manufacturing and assembling processes.

Major market players namely Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss, Nikon 3D Metrology, Faro Technologies and others provide 3D Metrology services. Among them, Carl Zeiss, a leading 3D Metrology solution provider manufactures coordinate measuring machines (CMM) to serve the automotive market.

The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques has developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial products. To provide products with assured quality and longer durability, automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics and mechanical engineering industries are implementing 3D Metrology solutions widely. Automotive is the largest end-user segment in 3D Metrology market.

High demand by industry manufacturers to introduce 3D techniques in robots configured with accuracy measuring program is supporting the 3D metrology measurement process. It also helps in reducing human errors during the process, in turn, adding to the future market growth of 3D metrology.

Global 3D Metrology Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016-2022

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D metrology market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the 3D metrology market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

• To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and future prospects

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, product, and end-users

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the 3D metrology market

Key Findings

• The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD ~8 billion by 2022

• By technology, the 3D profilometry segment has dominated the market in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.66% CAGR

• By product, coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.98% CAGR

• By end-user, automotive has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.56% CAGR

• Geographically, Europe region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global 3D metrology market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively

Key Players

The prominent players in the 3D metrology market are Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Nikon Metrology, Bruker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Keyence Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, AMETEK, Cyber Optics, Wenzel, and others.

Regional Analysis of 3D metrology Market Estimation and Forecast

The global 3D metrology market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the upcoming years. Europe is the leading region followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growing adoption of robotics in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection is majorly responsible for driving the growth of 3D metrology market.

The reports cover regional analysis:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Target Audience

• Technology investors

• Research institutes

• System Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

• 3D Metrology Product & Device Manufacturers

• Original Technology Designers & Suppliers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMS)

• Original Device Manufacturers (ODMS)

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)