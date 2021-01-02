Global Dairy Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The dairy market comprises establishments involved in manufacturing dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, manufacturing dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and producing some dairy substitute products.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Dairy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dairy market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing incidence of lactose intolerance has led to a rise in demand for lactose free dairy products. Lactose intolerance is characterized as the inability to digest lactose, a disaccharide sugar composed of galactose and glucose found in milk. Lactose-free dairy products contain small amounts of an enzyme called lactase that help digest lactose.

The global Dairy market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dairy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nestle

Dairy Farmers Of America

Fonterra

Danone

Arla Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry

Condensed

Evaporate

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others