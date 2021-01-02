Global Crop Production Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Crop production industry includes growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds by establishments such as farms, orchards, groves, greenhouses and nurseries.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Crop Production market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Crop Production market by product type and applications/end industries.

Remote sensing is the newest technology which has an increased use in agriculture for its enduring properties of yield estimation and crop damage assessment. Remote sensing is the process of obtaining information about an object or area, without having any physical contact, typically from an aircraft or satellite. It is increasingly being adopted by farmers as it helps in crop identification, crop condition assessment and stress detection. It also helps in the identification of planting and harvesting dates along with pest and disease infestation, crop yield modelling and estimation, and soil moisture estimation and mapping. This results in reducing costs and time invested on fertilizers.

The global Crop Production market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Crop Production.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Dole Food

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Del Monte Pacific

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vegetable Farming

Grain Farming

Greenhouse

Nursery, And Flowers

Fruit And Nut Farming

General Crop Farming

Oilseed Farming

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food And Beverages

Fodder