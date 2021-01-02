Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.

One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.

In 2018, the global Express and Parcel (CEP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

A-1 Express

BDP

DHL

FedEx

UPS

TNT Express

United Parcel Service

American Expediting

Allied Express

Antron Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air

Ship

Subway

Road

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.