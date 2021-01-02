Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Mobile Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Augmented Reality development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Qualcomm
Microsoft
Infinity Augmented Reality
Samsung Electronics
Blippar
Daqri
Wikitude
Metaio
Catchoom Technologies
Atheer
Aurasma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tag Type AR
Unlabeled Based AR
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Digital Assistants
Smart Glasses
Wearables
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Augmented Reality development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Augmented Reality are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.