Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Mobile Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Augmented Reality development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Qualcomm

Microsoft

Infinity Augmented Reality

Samsung Electronics

Blippar

Daqri

Wikitude

Metaio

Catchoom Technologies

Atheer

Aurasma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tag Type AR

Unlabeled Based AR

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Digital Assistants

Smart Glasses

Wearables

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Augmented Reality are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.