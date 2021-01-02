Global Server Virtualization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Server virtualization is the masking of server resources including the number and identity of individual physical servers, processors and operating systems from server users.

The server administrator uses a software application to divide one physical server into multiple isolated virtual environments.

In 2018, the global Server Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Server Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

HP

IBM

Oracle

Vmware

Accenture

Cisco

Dell

Fujitsu

NEC

Parasoft

Red Hat

Symantec

Unisys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation

Government and Public Sector

Logistics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Server Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Server Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Server Virtualization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.