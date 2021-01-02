Global Server Virtualization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Server virtualization is the masking of server resources including the number and identity of individual physical servers, processors and operating systems from server users.
The server administrator uses a software application to divide one physical server into multiple isolated virtual environments.
In 2018, the global Server Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Server Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Citrix Systems
HP
IBM
Oracle
Vmware
Accenture
Cisco
Dell
Fujitsu
NEC
Parasoft
Red Hat
Symantec
Unisys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Finance
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Transportation
Government and Public Sector
Logistics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Server Virtualization are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.