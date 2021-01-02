Pea Protein Market by Product (Isolates, Concentrated and Textured) and by Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery Goods, Meat Substitutes, Beverage and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The pea protein market report includes comprehensive and profound analysis on the global and regional level. The report gives historic data of 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Tons). The study comprises drivers, restraints and opportunities for the pea protein market along with the impact on the demand over the forecast period.

The report provides a complete view ofthe pea protein market and encompasses detailed type portfolio and strategic developments of key vendors. To know the competitive landscape of the pea protein market, an analysis of Porters five forces model is done. The study cover market attractiveness analysis, in which product type and application segments are specialized based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The report provides a crucial view on the pea protein market by segmenting the market based on product, application, and region. Based on the product the pea protein market is segmented as isolated, concentrated and textured pea protein. Various application for pea protein market is dietary supplements, bakery goods, meat substitutes, beverage and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on existing and future trends and the market is projected from 2016 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The report present comprehensive competitive outlook with company profiles of the key players operating in the global market. Key participants profiled in the report includeRoquette Freres, AB Ingredients, Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc., Nutri-Pea Ltd., The Scoular Company, Sotexpro Burcon NutraScience Ltd., Consucra-Groupe Warcoing among others.

This report segments the pea protein market as follows:

Pea Protein Market: Product Analysis

Isolates

Concentrated

Textured

Pea Protein Market: Application Analysis

Dietary Supplements

Bakery Goods

Meat Substitutes

Beverage

Others

Pea Protein Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa