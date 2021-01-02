Global Natural Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Natural Gas market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Natural Gas market is segmented into
Methane
Ethane
Propane
Other
Segment by Application, the Natural Gas market is segmented into
Power Generation
Industrial Fuel
Household Fuel
Automotive Fuel
Chemical Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Natural Gas market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Natural Gas market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Natural Gas Market Share Analysis
Natural Gas market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Natural Gas business, the date to enter into the Natural Gas market, Natural Gas product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
BG Group plc
Apache Corporation
Cheniere Energy
ConocoPhillips
Dominion Resources
Kinder Morgan
Qatar Petroleum
Sempra Energy
Veresen Inc.
Woodside Petroleum
China National Petroleum
Sinopec Group
CNOOC