Global Online Medical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Online Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Medical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Online Care Group

Nant Health

Proteus Digital Health

Flatiron Health

Practice Fusion

Castlight Health

Health Tap

Healthloop

Rock Health

BaiDu

Alibaba

Tencent

DingXianYuan

Google

Alector

Collective Health

Spruce

Apple

Microsoft

We Doctor Grop.

ChunYu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Information

Transaction

Market segment by Application, split into

Health Education

Medical Files Management

Disease Specific Health Assessment

Online Reference Services

Remote Consultation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Medical are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered