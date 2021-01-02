COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The current report offers a detailed picture of the market for COVID-19 diagnostics.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that is caused by the coronavirus and primarily affects the lungs.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for COVID-19 diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027, as well as market shares for key market players.

This report details market shares for COVID-19 diagnostics based on type, technology, end-user and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into molecular tests and serology tests segments. Based on technology, the market is segmented into reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal amplification, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), hybridization and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on diagnostics manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 56 data tables and 39 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics

– Estimation of the market size of global COVID-19 diagnostics and analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

– Explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth of global COVID-19 diagnostics market

– A look at the Case-Fatality Rate (CFR), global confirmed cases and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 clinical trial landscape

– Information on potential targets for COVID-19 drug development such as Basigin (CD147), C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5) and many more

– Details about collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and recent research and development activities for COVID-19

– Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling and key competitive landscape

– Detailed company profiles of market leading participants, including Abbott, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Summary:

The global market for COVID-19 diagnostics was valued at REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2027. Growth of the global market is attributed growth due to increasing COVID-19 cases, increasing initiatives by governments to improve patient care, rising adoption of rapid test kits among healthcare professionals and strong investment into research and development activities by key market players, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare AG and others.

Increasing consumer preference for new, cost-effective COVID-19 diagnostic products comes with the substantial increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.S. The U.S. is one of the major markets for diagnostics. According to info from Worldometer, the U.S. accounts for approximately REDACTED of COVID-19 cases as of July 6, 2020, and major companies in the market are engaging in R&D of diagnostic testkits as government agencies are testing patients with COVID-19 symptoms aggressively in the U.S. Theincreased number of COVID-19 patients is likely to drive the market for COVID-19 diagnostics during theforecast period.1DROP DIAGNOSTICS

