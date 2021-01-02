US Overactive Bladder (Anticholinergics & Beta Adrenoreceptor Agonists) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. OAB market is estimated to reach US$3.49 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.01%, for the period spanning from 2021-2031. The factors such as rising ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing obese population, surging diabetic prevalence, increasing coffee consumption and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by entry of generic drugs, stringent regulations, associated business risk and side effects of oral therapies. A few notable trends include advancing innovative therapies, rising awareness of overactive bladder, growing adoption of procedural (third line) therapy, development of gene therapy and progressing drug pipeline.

The three main treatment approaches for the treatment of overactive bladder are behavioural therapy (Bladder Training & Pelvic Floor Exercises), prescription therapy (Oral Anticholinergics & β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist) and procedural therapy (BOTOX & Neuromodulation).

The fastest growing market is the U.S. owing to continuous advancement in β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist drugs, increasing OAB population and growing research & development efforts by domestic pharmaceutical firms to launch novel drugs with innovative mechanism of actions drugs.

