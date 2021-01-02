Ceramic Sanitary Ware – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to reach $57.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market include Kohler Co., RAK Ceramics, Toto Ltd, Geberit Group, HSIL Limited, Duravit AG, Ideal Standard International S.A., Villeroy&Boch, Duratex S.A., Roca Group, LIXIL Corporation, Lecico Bathrooms, Jaquar, Eagle Ceramics Ltd. and Sanyo Ceramics.

Change in lifestyle and raise in purchasing authority of middle-class population is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the environmental impact is hampering the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology is creating ample opportunities across the globe.

Ceramic sanitary ware consists of fixtures and components used for sanitary use. Sanitary ware products consist of closets, wash basins, sinks, and bath tubs. These are majorly tri-axial compounds made of several raw equipments such as quartz, clay, and feldspar. It possesses a high requirement among customers due to its cost-effectiveness, resistance to chemicals and scratches, & simple maintenance.

Based on the type, the toilet sinks/water closets segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to initiatives by the administration of developing nations to develop access to necessary sanitation and preserve hygiene are the key factor for this growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and infrastructural growth have improved the use of this market in different applications.

Types Covered:

• Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

• Washbasins

• Urinals

• Cisterns

• Bidets

• Other Types

Technologies Covered:

• Slip Casting

• Isostatic Casting

• Tape Casting

• Pressure Casting

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

