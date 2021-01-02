Global Sports Utility Vehicle Market Research Report 2019

An SUV is usually equipped with either four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for off-road capability.

In the past couple of years, the global automotive market has also witnessed the emergence of new vehicle type such as cross-utility vehicles (CUVs).

The global Sports Utility Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Utility Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Utility Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ford

GM

Daimler

Toyota

Volkswagen

Honda Motor

Nissan Motor

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small SUV

Midsize SUV

Large SUV

Segment by Application

Daily

Game

Other