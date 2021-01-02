Oversized Cargo Transportation – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.Increase in industrialisation and environmental concerns are the some of the factors fueling the market growth. Road transport segment is expected to show the lucrative growth rate owing to increasing transportation of construction equipment through this mode. Europe accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions owing to huge development manufacturing and construction industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of huge investments flow for development of industries in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the market include DSV, Amerijet, APL, Bohnet GmbH, DB Schenker, Dextra Industry & Transport, Global Shipping Services, IB Cargo, ISDB Logistik, Lynden, Orient Overseas Container Line, Panalpina, SNcargo, STA Logistic, TAD Logistics, UAB Eivora and Zoey Logistics.

Applications Covered:

• Construction

• Mineral Industry

• Petrochemical Industry

• Water Conservancy Industry

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Air Transportation

• Rail Transportation

• Road Transportation

• Sea Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements