Global Network Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Network outsourcing refers to migrating parts of a network to third-party company services in order to effectively shift the burden of administration and operation away from an enterprise.

In 2018, the global Network Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sun Microsystems

AT&T

Accenture

Amazon

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Global services

Nokia Siemens Networks

Siemens Enterprise

Fujitsu Enterprise

Verizon

Lucent Technologies

BellSouth Network Outsourcing

Colt Group

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Deutsche Telekom T-Systems

EDS Technologies Private Limited

Hughes Network Solutions

Nortel Network Outsourcing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

End-to-end Services

On-demand Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Energy & Power

Defense

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Transport & logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.