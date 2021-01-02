Global Network Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Network outsourcing refers to migrating parts of a network to third-party company services in order to effectively shift the burden of administration and operation away from an enterprise.
In 2018, the global Network Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sun Microsystems
AT&T
Accenture
Amazon
Cisco
Ericsson
Huawei
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Global services
Nokia Siemens Networks
Siemens Enterprise
Fujitsu Enterprise
Verizon
Lucent Technologies
BellSouth Network Outsourcing
Colt Group
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Deutsche Telekom T-Systems
EDS Technologies Private Limited
Hughes Network Solutions
Nortel Network Outsourcing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
End-to-end Services
On-demand Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government
Energy & Power
Defense
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Transport & logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.