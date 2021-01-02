Global e-Pharma Market – by Mode of Sale, and Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

Advancement of e-commerce appreciably opened an arena to market most of the products, which can reach almost everybody. An online pharmacy is an Internet-based purveyor of prescription drugs, and the term encloses both legitimate and illegitimate pharmacies. Online pharmacy is one among the products, which are about to create a mammoth demand in upcoming days. The sale of medicines outside the regular retail pharmacy is not new. It has just proliferated in this Internet age.

Demand Scenario

The global e-Pharma market is 33.6 billion USD in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 85.11 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2% for the period.

Growth by Region

North America holds the major share in the Global e-Pharma market. Asia-Pacific, especially India, is the fastest growing market. US, Canada, China, India, Japan and Australia are main countries operating in this industry.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Increasing ingestion of medicines around the globe, maturing population, increasing rate of approvals, acquisition of novel manufacturing technologies, increasing demand for common drugs, the vigorous pipeline of drugs and increasing number of patient deceased are some of the factors intensifying the growth of this industry. Availability of skilled workforce and lower labor costs are some of the factors impelling the rapid growth of Asia-Pacific market. On the other hand, increasing number of unapproved and counterfeit drug sales through online is a challenge to this industry.

Industry Structure and Updates

Several firms have gained contract service providers to achieve vertical unification. Incorporation and Procurements are also one of the key strategies being embraced by various companies.Pharma companies are also turning to contract packaging companies for novel packaging solutions. Also, there is a transformation from vertical unification to an ecosystem of coordinated suppliers by major players.