Global Assessment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A kind of service that helps the company assess the industry, risks, competitors, etc

Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country. Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years.

In 2017, the global Assessment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MeritTrac Services

Mettl Online Assessment

Aspiring Minds

Sify Technologies

CoCubes

eLitmus Evaluation

Tata Consultancy Services

EdCIL (India)

Prometric Testing

Pearson India Education Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Market segment by Application, split into

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assessment Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.