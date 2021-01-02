Global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Cruelty-free cosmetics are also known as vegan cosmetics. Cruelty-free cosmetics come under the category of personal care products that are manufactured without being tested on animals. The products undergo final testing in-vitro or on humans.
Growing animal welfare acts all around the globe is one of the major factors for the popularity of this market. Increasing population of consumers adopting vegan life-style is highly influencing the growth of this market. Mass consumers adopting the usage of natural and organic cosmetics worldwide prefer cruelty-free beauty products such as skin care, hair care, make-up and other products. The market share of the cruelty-free cosmetics is evaluated to be rising at a higher rate as compared to other synthetic products.
In 2017, the global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics include
L’Oreal
COVER FX Skin Care
INIKA Organic
Spectrum Collections
Kat Von D Beauty
Beauty B
PHB Ethical Beauty
Market Size Split by Type
Cream
Gel
Liquid
Powder
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Retailers
Convenience Stores
E-Commerce
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Cruelty-Free Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cruelty-Free Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.