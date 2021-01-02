Global Art Handling Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Art Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Art Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Art Handling Services refers to solutions of transportation, packaging, import clearance and storage for Fine Arts collections. It ensures the artwork to be carefully handled during transportation in terms of suitable temperature, humidity and security. It is adopted by art galleries, museums and other art collections.

In 2017, the global Art Handling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Agility

DHL

DB Schenker

Iron Mountain (Crozier)

Crown

MTAB

Freight Systems

Aetna

Fine Art Logistics

Atelier 4

Grace

Helu-Trans

U.S.Art

Yamato

Katolec

Mithals

Sinotrans

Deppon

Globaliner

Michelle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Packaging

Storage

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Art Dealers and Galleries

Auction Houses

Museum and Art Fair

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Art Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Art Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Art Handling Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.