DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) – Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market is valued at $0.58 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2015 to 2022. The DDI market consists of solutions that deliver and/or monitor internal Domain Name System (DNS) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) services, besides IP address management (IPAM). DDI solutions enhance overall IT infrastructure accessibility while decreasing operational expenditure. It is a pace concerning the establishment of smarter networks which are dependable and simple to handle. The growing demand for IPAM solutions is the key factor in the DDI market due to the fast growth of IP-enabled devices. Moreover, Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) is another crucial trend in the industry, because of which internet is made more reliable by safeguarding the DNS. The DNS is endangered to various risks, including cache poisoning and man-in-the-middle attacks.

By Version, the transformation of IPv4 to IPv6 Internet protocol is anticipated to contribute exceptionally to industry growth. The growing recognition of security threats, imminent execution of IPv6, and requirement to streamline IPAM are anticipated to favour the development of DDI vendors. American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) announced that the IPv4 addresses in the U.S. were totally exhausted and would be ready to move to IPv6 protocol in 2015. Such matters are leading to the quick acquisition of IPv6 propelling the requirement for DDI over the forecast period. By region, Asia Pacific accounted the quick adoption of mobile technology and high population, the IPv4 addresses have totally exhausted.

Some of the key players in the market include BlueCat Networks, SolarWinds, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Men & Mice, Invetico, Infoblox, Inc., Nixu Software, Alcatel-Lucent, Fusion Layer, Efficient IP, Cisco Systems, Inc., BT Diamond IP, Incognito Software Systems, Inc, and ApplianSys Limited.

End Users Covered:

• Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

• Large enterprises

Services Covered:

• Integrated service

• Managed service

• Overlay DDI service

Applications Covered:

• Mobile computers

• Virtual machines

• POS terminals

• Wireless communication devices

• IP telephony

Versions Covered:

• IPv4

• IPv6

Infrastructures Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

