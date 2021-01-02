Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets

Summary

Worldwide demand for activated carbon is increasing, and future growth prospects for the market look quite attractive. The global demand for activated carbon is likely to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period in terms of value. Strict regulatory standards in the two largest markets, the U.S. and China, will drive the growth of the market. In industrialized countries such as the U.S., the strict environmental standards will lead to higher emphasis on mercury removal from the air. In China and other developing countries such as India, the water and air pollution caused by rapid industrialization will lead to stepped up enforcement and stronger standards to battle air and water pollution. The

increasing manufacturing activity in several industrializing nations will also lead to increased demand for activated carbon. The rapid growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries will lead to increased demand for activated carbon to purify feed water and other components which is essential in the manufacturing process. Moreover, the implementation of stricter standards for motor vehicle emissions in both developed and developing nations will also support demand for activated carbon, as these regions are increasingly implementing stricter standards for motor vehicle emissions, leading to demand for large activated carbon-based emissions canisters.

The rising regulations related to air and water pollution across the world play a major role in influencing demand for activated carbon. Growing populations and depletion of clean water sources across the globe lead to higher demand for clean air and water. Rising levels of polluted groundwater need purification, and activated carbon gives a potent solution to overcome this hurdle. The disinfection, disinfectants and byproducts rule that dictates allowable concentration of chemicals in drinking water will probably drive the growth for activated carbon.

FOR MOREDETAILS: https://industrytoday.co.uk/chemicals/activated-carbon-market-2020-global-share–trend-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2024

Thus, regulatory actions are the key driver for activated carbon, particularly in industrialized nations. For instance, in the U.S., the demand for activated carbon in mercury removal applications is likely to witness prodigious demand due to the enactment of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards. In coal-fired power plants, solid waste incinerators, industrial boilers and cement plants, the activated carbon injection is a primary technology used for mercury removal in the U.S. Other developed regions, such as the European Union and Canada, also have mercury emissions standards, but these regulations are not as strict and stringent as those in the U.S. Activated carbon is

also witnessing increased demand from disinfection byproduct (DBP) in drinking water.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for a major share in the global activated carbon market in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. The Rest of the world, including Middle East and Africa and South America, accounted for a lower share, in terms of value on 2017, but the region is likely to grow at a significant growth rate due to increasing awareness regarding clean and pure air and water sources. Moreover, government initiatives in these regions is further likely to boost the demand for activated carbon.

Furthermore, in China the growth of activated carbon will be promoted by rising output from key manufacturing industries and a combination of regulatory changes. In several developing countries, industrial air treatment applications are witnessing increased demand as the urban areas in these industrializing countries often brawl with air pollution issues. Activated carbon is effectively used in removing pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are the two most heavilyregulated air pollutants. In the developing regions, mercury removal applications are likely to witnesshigher growth owing to higher concern towards mercury removal from industrial sources.Report Scope

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global activated carbons market by type, application, feedstock material and region using different commercially available activated carbons to drive specific market estimates.

The report consists of a segment based on type such as powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, surface treated activated carbon, carbon block and other types of activated carbon including bead shaped activated carbon, pelleted/extruded activated carbon, activated carbon cloth and biochar activated carbon. The granular activated carbon is highly irregular in shape with the particle sizes ranging from 0.2 to 5 mm. The main application is in industrial raw-water treatment applications, the food and beverages industry, removal of color, taste and odor and sometimes even in specific metal ions. Plated activated carbon is obtained through the extrusion process and is cylindrical in shape with particle diameter ranging from 0.8 to 5 mm. This type could be used in some special applications where there is a requirement for a low pressure drop, high mechanical strength and low dust content. The powdered activated carbon is pulverized carbon with particle size range of less than 0.18 mm (U.S. Mesh 80) and used in effluent water treatment application.

Furthermore, the activated carbons market is segregated by region and application industry. The major application of activated carbons is water treatment, food and beverage processing, medical and pharmaceutical, mining, air purification, motor vehicle and other applications such as energy storage, chemical treatment, motor vehicle, oil and gas, and cigarette filters.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the activated carbon market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global activated carbons market.

The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies, the importance of technical advances to this market and strategies adopted by major global players. The estimated values are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3284734-activated-carbon-types-and-global-markets

Report Includes

– 149 data tables and 17 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the global market for activated carbon and its types

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for activated carbon by various segments such as geographical region, type, application, and feedstock material both in terms of value and volume

– Relevant patent analysis

– A look at the government regulations and technological updates that affect the global activated carbon market

– Examination of vendor landscape and profiles of major vendors in the industry including Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Kureha Corp., and Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.ACTIVATED CARBON TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD.

ADA CARBON SOLUTIONS INC.

ASBURY CARBONS

BOYCE CARBON

CABOT CORP.

CALGON CARBON CORP.

CARBON ACTIVATED CORP.

CARBOTECH AC GMBH

CPL ACTIVATED CARBONS

DESOTEC N.V.-S.A.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

KUREHA CORP.

OSAKA GAS CO. LTD.