Frozen Food – Global Market Outlook (2015-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Frozen Food Market is accounted for $252 billion and is expected to reach $329.4 billion growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2015 to 2022. The growing demand for healthy and less time consuming meals, increasing meat industry in BRIC nations and increasing population of working women are the key factors driving the frozen food market. Convenience is also one of the major factors favoring the market growth. However, inadequate distribution facility and lack of proper refrigeration facility in retail stores is restraining the market growth. The increasing demand for healthy frozen foods in developed markets is to grow at a moderate pace.

Frozen ready meals segment is dominating the frozen food products market by accounting more than 35% of share in overall market and is expected to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period. Europe region dominates the global market for frozen food due to increasing demand for hygiene frozen food products. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to increasing urban population and disposable income in developing countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players of the market include Amy’s kitchen Inc, Conagra Foods Inc, H.J. Heinz Company, Nature’s Peak LIC, Ardo N.V., Findus Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Mccain Foods Limited, Iceland Foods Ltd, Goya Foods Inc, Bellisio Foods Inc, Nichirei Corporation, Northern Foods PLC, Pinguinlutosa, Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bonduelle SCA, General Mills Inc, Nestle SA, Pinnacle Foods Group LIC, Kraft Food Inc, Unilever PLC, and Seneca Foods Corporation.

Frozen Food Products Covered:

• Frozen Potatoes

• Frozen Meat

• Frozen Ready Meals

o Frozen Pizza

o Others

• Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

o Frozen Fruits

o Frozen Vegetables

• Frozen Fish

• Frozen Soup

Packaging Techniques Covered:

• Frozen Food Packaging

o Active packaging in Frozen Food

§ Time Temperature Indicators

§ Moisture Control

§ Oxygen Scavengers

§ Edible Firms

§ Antimicrobials

• Freezing Techniques & Eqipments

o Contact Freezers

o Air-Blast Freezers

o Belt Freezers

o Tunnel Freezers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

