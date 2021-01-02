Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space

Summary

Space exploration is vitally important for our future and offers a new reality that can help us solve problems that we face on Earth, including resource and population pressures, reduced energy supplies, protection of the environment, scientific advances, new manufacturing and production processes, space tourism and settlement. Our research will address new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining, which can help us extract the resources from the near-earth objects (NEOs) known to us. It is estimated that there are more than 9,000 NEOs; they are classified based on their mineral composition.

It is estimated that almost two asteroids are discovered every day. Most have resources that can be extracted with the development of advanced spacecraft, fuel and related technologies including communications, remote sensing, approaching and surface operations, sample collection and testing. Asteroid mining or space mining could help start the colonization of planets where finding water would be imperative. Also, the water (H2O) can be broken down into hydrogen (used as fuel) and oxygen (air to breathe) and water is used to help grow food, as well as protective shield from the harsh rays from the space such as UV, infrared and others. Also, asteroid mining can help in tackling the incoming asteroids that have the potential to hit Earth.

Intended Audience

This study will be of interest to those interested in investment, acquisition or expansion into the market with specific, detailed information crucial to making educated decisions. Venture capitalists, executive planners, research directors, government officials and suppliers to the industry who want to discover and exploit current or projected market niches should find this report of value.

FOR MOREDETAILS: https://industrytoday.co.uk/utilities-industry-today/asteroid-mining-market-2020-global-analysis–opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024

Reasons for Doing This Study

Space exploration is vitally important for our future and offers a new reality by providing human beings with new resources in many aspects. Space can help us solve the problems we face on Earth, such as resource and population pressures, shrinking energy supplies, environmental protection, scientific advances, new manufacturing and production processes, and space tourism and settlement. Our research is to address the new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining, which can help efforts to extract resources from near-earth objects (NEOs). It is estimated that there are over 9,000 NEOs, which are classified based on their mineral composition. There are more asteroids not classified as NEOs.Report Includes:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5003086-asteroid-mining-the-next-frontier-in-space

– An overview of the emerging market potential for asteroid mining and description of the current market conditions and recent developments in the space industry

– Basic concept of asteroid mining and look at the future for space mining

– Coverage of new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining for extracting the resources from the near-earth objects (NEOs)

– A look at the various projects and plans designed and implemented by the companies

– Insights into investments for the research and development for spacecrafts and companies launching spacecrafts on the asteroid

– Snapshot of the recent space missions to asteroids as well as the asteroid nearby approaches