ePharmacy – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global ePharmacy Market is accounted for $44.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $211.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Stable rise in the number of internet consumers, enhanced access to web-based & online services and growing implementation of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, expansion of a large number of unlawful online pharmacies is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

E-Pharmacy is a pharmacy that control over the Internet and sends the orders to customers through the mail or shipping companies. With the increasing internet access there has been remarkable change in the online purchasing consumers. It improves customer convenience and access. It will be most advantage for chronic elderly patients and patients who are not in a situation to go out to find a pharmacy. Online and mobile-based consumers are supposed to upload the scanned copy of their prescription and place request.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the largest market share due to rise in online orders and high acceptances of ecommerce are some of the factors fueling in this region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the existence of a huge patient pool and increase in target population. Countries such as China and India are expected to growth of the market due to the high growth potential.

Some of the key players in ePharmacy market include Wallgreen Pharmacy, DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), CVS Health, Walmart Stores, Inc., The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Rowlands Pharmacy, Optum Rx, Inc., Banner Health, PlanetRX.com Inc., Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd, Drugstore.com, Dr. Fox Pharmacy, MediSave, Pharmacy2U, The SANICARE Group, CanadaDrugs.com, CanAmerica Drugs, Inc and The Kroger Company.

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

