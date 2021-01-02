Global Hot Forging Press Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

Scope of the Report:

There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.

Europe was the largest consumption region, occupied 24.01% market share in 2016, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 4.45% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 394 units in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, hot forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of hot forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

The worldwide market for Hot Forging Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hot Forging Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SMS

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Lasco

Kurimoto

First Heavy

Stamtec

Ajax

Mitsubishi

Erie

J&H

Qingdao Yiyou

Yandon

NHI

China National Erzhong Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

< 10000 KN

10000-100000 KN

> 100000 KN

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Hardware Tools

Engineering Machinery

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hot Forging Press product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hot Forging Press, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hot Forging Press in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hot Forging Press competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hot Forging Press breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hot Forging Press market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hot Forging Press sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.