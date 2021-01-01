Watch Peach Bowl 2021 Live Stream – College Football Game Reddit

The Covid-19 pandemic influenced essentially every part of life as know it in 2020, and Friday’s Rose Parade is among the occasions that will have an altogether different look. On the off chance that you turn on your TV at 8 a.m., you’ll actually have an approach to invite 2021 with the Tournament of Rose Parade. The two-hour show will air on KTLA and ktla.com at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

It’s a convention that goes back to 1891, and has just been dropped multiple times, during World War II. Yet, presently the Rose Parade has been required to be postponed for a fourth time, and plans during the current year’s occasion On-air TV Watch Live

This year, the parade will feature marching bands, equestrian units and a total of 39 floats competing for prizes based on “various criteria ranging from creative design and thematic interpretation to floral craftsmanship and artistic merit, to computerized animation and thematic interpretation.

The two-hour pre-taped special will air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, and RFD-TV at 8 a.m. PST and on Univision at 7 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, 2021.

In addition to marching bands and equestrian displays, the 2021 Rose Parade will feature musical performances from several country artists, including Mickey Guyton, Lady A and Rascal Flatts. Also set to take the virtual stage are Sheryl Crow, “Dear No One” hitmaker Tori Kelly and soulful husband-wife duo the War and Treaty.

The two-hour show will start at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, airing on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC.

KTLA also will stream an encore presentation of 2020’s Band Cam — a raw feed of the parade’s marching bands from the most recent parade — on the station’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

Coverage of the Rose Parade got underway at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT from Pasadena on New Year's Day.

