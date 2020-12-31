Solar Microinverter Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2026| SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower

The global Solar Microinverter market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Solar Microinverter market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Solar Microinverter market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Solar Microinverter market, such as , Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower, Power-One, Sungrow, AP System, Samil Power They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Solar Microinverter market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Solar Microinverter market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Solar Microinverter market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Solar Microinverter industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Solar Microinverter market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Solar Microinverter market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Solar Microinverter market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Solar Microinverter market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Solar Microinverter Market by Product: Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter, Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

Global Solar Microinverter Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Solar Microinverter market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Solar Microinverter Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Microinverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solar Microinverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Microinverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Microinverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Microinverter market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Microinverter Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

1.4.3 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Microinverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Solar Microinverter Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Solar Microinverter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Microinverter Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Solar Microinverter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar Microinverter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Solar Microinverter Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Enphase Energy

12.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Enphase Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enphase Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Enphase Energy Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

12.2 SolarEdge Technologies

12.2.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.2.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development

12.3 SMA

12.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

12.3.2 SMA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SMA Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.3.5 SMA Recent Development

12.4 SunPower

12.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunPower Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SunPower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunPower Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.4.5 SunPower Recent Development

12.5 Power-One

12.5.1 Power-One Corporation Information

12.5.2 Power-One Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power-One Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Power-One Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Power-One Recent Development

12.6 Sungrow

12.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sungrow Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sungrow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sungrow Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Sungrow Recent Development

12.7 AP System

12.7.1 AP System Corporation Information

12.7.2 AP System Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AP System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AP System Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.7.5 AP System Recent Development

12.8 Samil Power

12.8.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samil Power Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samil Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samil Power Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.8.5 Samil Power Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Microinverter Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Solar Microinverter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

