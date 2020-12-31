AC Induction Motors Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Emerson, GE, TECO

The global AC Induction Motors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global AC Induction Motors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global AC Induction Motors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global AC Induction Motors market, such as , ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA, Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte, WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global AC Induction Motors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global AC Induction Motors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global AC Induction Motors market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global AC Induction Motors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global AC Induction Motors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global AC Induction Motors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global AC Induction Motors market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global AC Induction Motors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global AC Induction Motors Market by Product: Single-Phase, Three-Phase
Global AC Induction Motors Market by Application: Chemical Industry, Logistics Industry, Engineering and Manufacturing Industry, Others
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global AC Induction Motors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global AC Induction Motors Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the AC Induction Motors market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AC Induction Motors industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AC Induction Motors market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AC Induction Motors market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Induction Motors market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC Induction Motors Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single-Phase
1.4.3 Three-Phase
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical Industry
1.5.3 Logistics Industry
1.5.4 Engineering and Manufacturing Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global AC Induction Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 AC Induction Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global AC Induction Motors Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Induction Motors Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AC Induction Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Induction Motors Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top AC Induction Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan AC Induction Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan AC Induction Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan AC Induction Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ABB AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Emerson
12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Emerson AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GE AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.3.5 GE Recent Development
12.4 TECO
12.4.1 TECO Corporation Information
12.4.2 TECO Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 TECO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 TECO AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.4.5 TECO Recent Development
12.5 Regal-Beloit
12.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information
12.5.2 Regal-Beloit Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Regal-Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development
12.6 Nidec
12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nidec AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.6.5 Nidec Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Siemens AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.8 Tatung
12.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tatung Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tatung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Tatung AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.8.5 Tatung Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.10 WEG
12.10.1 WEG Corporation Information
12.10.2 WEG Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 WEG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 WEG AC Induction Motors Products Offered
12.10.5 WEG Recent Development
12.12 SEW-Eurodrive
12.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information
12.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive Products Offered
12.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development
12.13 Cummins
12.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Cummins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Cummins Products Offered
12.13.5 Cummins Recent Development
12.14 YASKAWA
12.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information
12.14.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 YASKAWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 YASKAWA Products Offered
12.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development
12.15 Toshiba
12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Toshiba Products Offered
12.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.16 VEM
12.16.1 VEM Corporation Information
12.16.2 VEM Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 VEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 VEM Products Offered
12.16.5 VEM Recent Development
12.17 NORD
12.17.1 NORD Corporation Information
12.17.2 NORD Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 NORD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 NORD Products Offered
12.17.5 NORD Recent Development
12.18 Landert
12.18.1 Landert Corporation Information
12.18.2 Landert Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Landert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Landert Products Offered
12.18.5 Landert Recent Development
12.19 ABM Greiffenberger
12.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information
12.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger Products Offered
12.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development
12.20 SPG
12.20.1 SPG Corporation Information
12.20.2 SPG Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 SPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 SPG Products Offered
12.20.5 SPG Recent Development
12.21 Brook Crompton
12.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information
12.21.2 Brook Crompton Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Brook Crompton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Brook Crompton Products Offered
12.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development
12.22 Sterling Electric
12.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information
12.22.2 Sterling Electric Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Sterling Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Sterling Electric Products Offered
12.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development
12.23 Wolong
12.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wolong Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Wolong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Wolong Products Offered
12.23.5 Wolong Recent Development
12.24 XEMC
12.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information
12.24.2 XEMC Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 XEMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 XEMC Products Offered
12.24.5 XEMC Recent Development
12.25 JLEM
12.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information
12.25.2 JLEM Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 JLEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 JLEM Products Offered
12.25.5 JLEM Recent Development
12.26 Huali Group
12.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information
12.26.2 Huali Group Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Huali Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Huali Group Products Offered
12.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development
12.27 Jiangte
12.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information
12.27.2 Jiangte Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Jiangte Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Jiangte Products Offered
12.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development
12.28 WNM
12.28.1 WNM Corporation Information
12.28.2 WNM Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 WNM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 WNM Products Offered
12.28.5 WNM Recent Development
12.29 Ydmotor
12.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information
12.29.2 Ydmotor Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Ydmotor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Ydmotor Products Offered
12.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development
12.30 Dazhong
12.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information
12.30.2 Dazhong Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Dazhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Dazhong Products Offered
12.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Induction Motors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AC Induction Motors Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
