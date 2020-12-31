PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2020 – 2026| Siemens AG, Emerson Electric, 3M Company

The global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market, such as , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric, 3M Company, TSI, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Horiba, Testo AG, Aeroqual, Nest Labs They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market by Product: Indoor, Outdoor

Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Indoor

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG

12.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens AG PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.3 Emerson Electric

12.3.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emerson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Emerson Electric PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.3.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.4 3M Company

12.4.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 3M Company PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.5 TSI

12.5.1 TSI Corporation Information

12.5.2 TSI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TSI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TSI PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.5.5 TSI Recent Development

12.6 Ingersoll Rand PLC

12.6.1 Ingersoll Rand PLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ingersoll Rand PLC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ingersoll Rand PLC PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.6.5 Ingersoll Rand PLC Recent Development

12.7 Horiba

12.7.1 Horiba Corporation Information

12.7.2 Horiba Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Horiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Horiba PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.7.5 Horiba Recent Development

12.8 Testo AG

12.8.1 Testo AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Testo AG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testo AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Testo AG PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.8.5 Testo AG Recent Development

12.9 Aeroqual

12.9.1 Aeroqual Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aeroqual Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aeroqual Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Aeroqual PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.9.5 Aeroqual Recent Development

12.10 Nest Labs

12.10.1 Nest Labs Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nest Labs Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nest Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nest Labs PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.10.5 Nest Labs Recent Development

12.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Products Offered

12.11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PM10 / PM2.5 Portable Particulate Monitor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

