Carbonated Drinks Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, Uni-President, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, Uni-President, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| Juice Type
Fruity
Coke Type
Low-calorie Type
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
|
Third-party Online Shopping Platform
Fresh E-commerce
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Restaurant
Convenience Stores
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Carbonated Drinks market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbonated Drinks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Carbonated Drinks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbonated Drinks market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbonated Drinks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbonated Drinks market
TOC
1 Carbonated Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Carbonated Drinks Product Scope
1.2 Carbonated Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Juice Type
1.2.3 Fruity
1.2.4 Coke Type
1.2.5 Low-calorie Type
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Carbonated Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Third-party Online Shopping Platform
1.3.3 Fresh E-commerce
1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.5 Specialty Stores
1.3.6 Restaurant
1.3.7 Convenience Stores
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Carbonated Drinks Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Carbonated Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Carbonated Drinks Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbonated Drinks as of 2019)
3.4 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Carbonated Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Carbonated Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbonated Drinks Business
12.1 Pepsi
12.1.1 Pepsi Corporation Information
12.1.2 Pepsi Business Overview
12.1.3 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.1.5 Pepsi Recent Development
12.2 Coca-Cola
12.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.2.2 Coca-Cola Business Overview
12.2.3 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
12.3 Cadbury Schweppes
12.3.1 Cadbury Schweppes Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cadbury Schweppes Business Overview
12.3.3 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.3.5 Cadbury Schweppes Recent Development
12.4 Parle Agro
12.4.1 Parle Agro Corporation Information
12.4.2 Parle Agro Business Overview
12.4.3 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.4.5 Parle Agro Recent Development
12.5 Postobon
12.5.1 Postobon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Postobon Business Overview
12.5.3 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.5.5 Postobon Recent Development
12.6 Cott
12.6.1 Cott Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cott Business Overview
12.6.3 Cott Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Cott Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.6.5 Cott Recent Development
12.7 Uni-President
12.7.1 Uni-President Corporation Information
12.7.2 Uni-President Business Overview
12.7.3 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.7.5 Uni-President Recent Development
12.8 Watsons
12.8.1 Watsons Corporation Information
12.8.2 Watsons Business Overview
12.8.3 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.8.5 Watsons Recent Development
12.9 Tenwow
12.9.1 Tenwow Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tenwow Business Overview
12.9.3 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.9.5 Tenwow Recent Development
12.10 Dr Pepper
12.10.1 Dr Pepper Corporation Information
12.10.2 Dr Pepper Business Overview
12.10.3 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.10.5 Dr Pepper Recent Development
12.11 Haitai
12.11.1 Haitai Corporation Information
12.11.2 Haitai Business Overview
12.11.3 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.11.5 Haitai Recent Development
12.12 Dydo
12.12.1 Dydo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Dydo Business Overview
12.12.3 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.12.5 Dydo Recent Development
12.13 OKF
12.13.1 OKF Corporation Information
12.13.2 OKF Business Overview
12.13.3 OKF Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 OKF Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.13.5 OKF Recent Development
12.14 Perrier
12.14.1 Perrier Corporation Information
12.14.2 Perrier Business Overview
12.14.3 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.14.5 Perrier Recent Development
12.15 Evian
12.15.1 Evian Corporation Information
12.15.2 Evian Business Overview
12.15.3 Evian Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Evian Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.15.5 Evian Recent Development
12.16 Coffee Roasters
12.16.1 Coffee Roasters Corporation Information
12.16.2 Coffee Roasters Business Overview
12.16.3 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.16.5 Coffee Roasters Recent Development
12.17 Lotte
12.17.1 Lotte Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lotte Business Overview
12.17.3 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.17.5 Lotte Recent Development
12.18 BiotechUSA
12.18.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information
12.18.2 BiotechUSA Business Overview
12.18.3 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.18.5 BiotechUSA Recent Development
12.19 Elixia
12.19.1 Elixia Corporation Information
12.19.2 Elixia Business Overview
12.19.3 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.19.5 Elixia Recent Development
12.20 Wahaha
12.20.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
12.20.2 Wahaha Business Overview
12.20.3 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.20.5 Wahaha Recent Development
12.21 CRYSTAL LIMITED
12.21.1 CRYSTAL LIMITED Corporation Information
12.21.2 CRYSTAL LIMITED Business Overview
12.21.3 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.21.5 CRYSTAL LIMITED Recent Development
12.22 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage
12.22.1 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Corporation Information
12.22.2 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Business Overview
12.22.3 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.22.5 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Recent Development
12.23 Shanghai Maling Aquarius
12.23.1 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Corporation Information
12.23.2 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Business Overview
12.23.3 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
12.23.5 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Recent Development 13 Carbonated Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Carbonated Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbonated Drinks
13.4 Carbonated Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Carbonated Drinks Distributors List
14.3 Carbonated Drinks Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Trends
15.2 Carbonated Drinks Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Carbonated Drinks Market Challenges
15.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
