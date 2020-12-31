Gourmet Chocolate Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Ferrero, Mondelez International, Cargill, The Hershey Company, Mars, Hershey’s, Nestle, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Natra, Auro Chocolate, Venchi, Godiva, MEIJI

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Gourmet Chocolate market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gourmet Chocolate market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Gourmet Chocolate market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Ferrero, Mondelez International, Cargill, The Hershey Company, Mars, Hershey’s, Nestle, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Natra, Auro Chocolate, Venchi, Godiva, MEIJI Market Segment by Product Type: Dark Cholocate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate Market Segment by Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gourmet Chocolate market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gourmet Chocolate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gourmet Chocolate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gourmet Chocolate market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gourmet Chocolate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gourmet Chocolate market

TOC

1 Gourmet Chocolate Market Overview

1.1 Gourmet Chocolate Product Scope

1.2 Gourmet Chocolate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Dark Cholocate

1.2.3 White and Milk Premium Chocolate

1.3 Gourmet Chocolate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Specialist Retailers

1.3.6 Online Retailers

1.4 Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Gourmet Chocolate Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Gourmet Chocolate Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gourmet Chocolate Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Gourmet Chocolate Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gourmet Chocolate as of 2019)

3.4 Global Gourmet Chocolate Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gourmet Chocolate Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gourmet Chocolate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Gourmet Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gourmet Chocolate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Gourmet Chocolate Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Gourmet Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gourmet Chocolate Business

12.1 Ferrero

12.1.1 Ferrero Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ferrero Business Overview

12.1.3 Ferrero Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ferrero Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.1.5 Ferrero Recent Development

12.2 Mondelez International

12.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mondelez International Business Overview

12.2.3 Mondelez International Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mondelez International Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cargill Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 The Hershey Company

12.4.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview

12.4.3 The Hershey Company Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Hershey Company Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

12.5 Mars

12.5.1 Mars Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mars Business Overview

12.5.3 Mars Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mars Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.5.5 Mars Recent Development

12.6 Hershey’s

12.6.1 Hershey’s Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hershey’s Business Overview

12.6.3 Hershey’s Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hershey’s Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.6.5 Hershey’s Recent Development

12.7 Nestle

12.7.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nestle Business Overview

12.7.3 Nestle Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nestle Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.7.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.8 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

12.8.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Business Overview

12.8.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.8.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development

12.9 Natra

12.9.1 Natra Corporation Information

12.9.2 Natra Business Overview

12.9.3 Natra Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Natra Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.9.5 Natra Recent Development

12.10 Auro Chocolate

12.10.1 Auro Chocolate Corporation Information

12.10.2 Auro Chocolate Business Overview

12.10.3 Auro Chocolate Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Auro Chocolate Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.10.5 Auro Chocolate Recent Development

12.11 Venchi

12.11.1 Venchi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Venchi Business Overview

12.11.3 Venchi Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Venchi Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.11.5 Venchi Recent Development

12.12 Godiva

12.12.1 Godiva Corporation Information

12.12.2 Godiva Business Overview

12.12.3 Godiva Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Godiva Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.12.5 Godiva Recent Development

12.13 MEIJI

12.13.1 MEIJI Corporation Information

12.13.2 MEIJI Business Overview

12.13.3 MEIJI Gourmet Chocolate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 MEIJI Gourmet Chocolate Products Offered

12.13.5 MEIJI Recent Development 13 Gourmet Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gourmet Chocolate Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gourmet Chocolate

13.4 Gourmet Chocolate Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gourmet Chocolate Distributors List

14.3 Gourmet Chocolate Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gourmet Chocolate Market Trends

15.2 Gourmet Chocolate Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Gourmet Chocolate Market Challenges

15.4 Gourmet Chocolate Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

