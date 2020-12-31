Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: PepsiCo Inc., Evergreen Juices Inc., Dabur, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation), Suja Life, LLC, Langer Juice, Ceres Fruit Juices, Lassonde Industries, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Del Monte Foods

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PepsiCo Inc., Evergreen Juices Inc., Dabur, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation), Suja Life, LLC, Langer Juice, Ceres Fruit Juices, Lassonde Industries, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Del Monte Foods Market Segment by Product Type: Citrus Fruits

Drupes

Others Market Segment by Application:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market

TOC

1 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Product Scope

1.2 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Citrus Fruits

1.2.3 Drupes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Business

12.1 PepsiCo Inc.

12.1.1 PepsiCo Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 PepsiCo Inc. Business Overview

12.1.3 PepsiCo Inc. Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 PepsiCo Inc. Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.1.5 PepsiCo Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Evergreen Juices Inc.

12.2.1 Evergreen Juices Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evergreen Juices Inc. Business Overview

12.2.3 Evergreen Juices Inc. Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Evergreen Juices Inc. Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.2.5 Evergreen Juices Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Dabur

12.3.1 Dabur Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dabur Business Overview

12.3.3 Dabur Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dabur Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.3.5 Dabur Recent Development

12.4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

12.4.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Corporation Information

12.4.2 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Business Overview

12.4.3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.4.5 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Recent Development

12.5 James White Drinks

12.5.1 James White Drinks Corporation Information

12.5.2 James White Drinks Business Overview

12.5.3 James White Drinks Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 James White Drinks Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.5.5 James White Drinks Recent Development

12.6 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation)

12.6.1 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) Business Overview

12.6.3 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.6.5 Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) Recent Development

12.7 Suja Life, LLC

12.7.1 Suja Life, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Suja Life, LLC Business Overview

12.7.3 Suja Life, LLC Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Suja Life, LLC Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.7.5 Suja Life, LLC Recent Development

12.8 Langer Juice

12.8.1 Langer Juice Corporation Information

12.8.2 Langer Juice Business Overview

12.8.3 Langer Juice Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Langer Juice Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.8.5 Langer Juice Recent Development

12.9 Ceres Fruit Juices

12.9.1 Ceres Fruit Juices Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ceres Fruit Juices Business Overview

12.9.3 Ceres Fruit Juices Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ceres Fruit Juices Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.9.5 Ceres Fruit Juices Recent Development

12.10 Lassonde Industries

12.10.1 Lassonde Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lassonde Industries Business Overview

12.10.3 Lassonde Industries Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Lassonde Industries Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.10.5 Lassonde Industries Recent Development

12.11 Ocean Spray Cranberries

12.11.1 Ocean Spray Cranberries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ocean Spray Cranberries Business Overview

12.11.3 Ocean Spray Cranberries Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ocean Spray Cranberries Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.11.5 Ocean Spray Cranberries Recent Development

12.12 Del Monte Foods

12.12.1 Del Monte Foods Corporation Information

12.12.2 Del Monte Foods Business Overview

12.12.3 Del Monte Foods Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Del Monte Foods Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Products Offered

12.12.5 Del Monte Foods Recent Development 13 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages

13.4 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Distributors List

14.3 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Trends

15.2 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Challenges

15.4 Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

