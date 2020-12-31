Matcha Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026| The AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea, DoMatcha

The global Matcha market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Matcha market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Matcha market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Matcha market, such as , AIYA America, The AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea, DoMatcha, Encha, Midori Spring Ltd., Vivid Vitality Ltd., Garden To Cup Organics, TEAJA Organic, Jade Monk LLC., ITO EN, LTD. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Matcha market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Matcha market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Matcha market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Matcha industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Matcha market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Matcha market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Matcha market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Matcha market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Matcha Market by Product: Ceremonial, Classic, Culinary

Global Matcha Market by Application: Regular tea, Matcha beverages, Food, Personal care

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Matcha market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Matcha Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Matcha market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Matcha industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Matcha market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Matcha market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Matcha market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Matcha Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Matcha Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceremonial

1.4.3 Classic

1.4.4 Culinary

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Regular tea

1.5.3 Matcha beverages

1.5.4 Food

1.5.5 Personal care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Matcha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Matcha Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Matcha Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Matcha, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Matcha Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Matcha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Matcha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Matcha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Matcha Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Matcha Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Matcha Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Matcha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Matcha Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Matcha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Matcha Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Matcha Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Matcha Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Matcha Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Matcha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Matcha Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Matcha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Matcha Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Matcha Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Matcha Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Matcha Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Matcha Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Matcha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Matcha Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Matcha Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Matcha Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Matcha Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Matcha Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Matcha Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Matcha Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Matcha Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Matcha Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Matcha Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Matcha Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Matcha Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Matcha Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Matcha Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Matcha Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Matcha Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Matcha Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Matcha Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Matcha Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Matcha Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Matcha Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Matcha Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Matcha Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Matcha Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Matcha Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Matcha Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Matcha Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Matcha Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Matcha Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Matcha Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Matcha Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Matcha Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Matcha Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Matcha Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Matcha Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Matcha Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Matcha Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Matcha Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Matcha Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Matcha Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Matcha Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Matcha Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Matcha Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Matcha Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Matcha Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Matcha Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Matcha Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Matcha Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 AIYA America

12.1.1 AIYA America Corporation Information

12.1.2 AIYA America Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AIYA America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AIYA America Matcha Products Offered

12.1.5 AIYA America Recent Development

12.2 The AOI Tea Company

12.2.1 The AOI Tea Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 The AOI Tea Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 The AOI Tea Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 The AOI Tea Company Matcha Products Offered

12.2.5 The AOI Tea Company Recent Development

12.3 Ippodo Tea

12.3.1 Ippodo Tea Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ippodo Tea Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ippodo Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ippodo Tea Matcha Products Offered

12.3.5 Ippodo Tea Recent Development

12.4 DoMatcha

12.4.1 DoMatcha Corporation Information

12.4.2 DoMatcha Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DoMatcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DoMatcha Matcha Products Offered

12.4.5 DoMatcha Recent Development

12.5 Encha

12.5.1 Encha Corporation Information

12.5.2 Encha Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Encha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Encha Matcha Products Offered

12.5.5 Encha Recent Development

12.6 Midori Spring Ltd.

12.6.1 Midori Spring Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Midori Spring Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Midori Spring Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Midori Spring Ltd. Matcha Products Offered

12.6.5 Midori Spring Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Vivid Vitality Ltd.

12.7.1 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Matcha Products Offered

12.7.5 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Garden To Cup Organics

12.8.1 Garden To Cup Organics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Garden To Cup Organics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Garden To Cup Organics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Garden To Cup Organics Matcha Products Offered

12.8.5 Garden To Cup Organics Recent Development

12.9 TEAJA Organic

12.9.1 TEAJA Organic Corporation Information

12.9.2 TEAJA Organic Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 TEAJA Organic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TEAJA Organic Matcha Products Offered

12.9.5 TEAJA Organic Recent Development

12.10 Jade Monk LLC.

12.10.1 Jade Monk LLC. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jade Monk LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jade Monk LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jade Monk LLC. Matcha Products Offered

12.10.5 Jade Monk LLC. Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Matcha Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Matcha Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

