Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market 2020: Rising With Impressive Business Opportunities

The Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 963.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 502.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018-2025. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increased usage of oral devices and growing advanced technology. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to increasing prevalence of sleep disorder in the region.

The List of Companies

RedMed Koninklijke Philips N.V. Braebon Medical Corporation Compumedics Limited BMC Medical Co., Ltd. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. SomnoMed Limited Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG Devilbiss Healthcare LLC. Whole You, Inc.

The prevalence of sleep disorders has been increasing in the region. Therefore, the sleep centers are expanding in the hospitals and private care environment to meet the demands. However, the number of sleep centers and caregivers in the region is not sufficient. Many sleep disorders are chronic and require continuous treatment and monitoring of therapy success. Thus, the cost-efficient technologies for the initial diagnosis and for follow-up monitoring of treatment are important. Many new advanced methods for recording sleep and diagnosing sleep disorders have been developed. For instance, wireless recording of sleep and related biosignals allows diagnostic tools and therapy follow-ups

ASIA PACIFIC SLEEP APNEA DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy systems

Oximeters

By Therapeutic Devices

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to focus on increase in the number of people receiving medical care for sleep apnea, with an increasing awareness about the sleep apnea disorders. Additionally, geriatric population will stimulate the growth pension and health industry in China and thereby create growth opportunities for market players. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

