Europe sleep apnea devices market Drivers, Restraints, Revenue, Trends, Volume, Share and Size Outlook

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increased patient base of sleep apnea and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic & therapeutic devices. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to risks associated with sleep apnea in the region.

The prevalence of sleep disorders has been increasing in Europe. As a result, the sleep centers are expanding in the hospitals and private care environment to meet the demands. However, the number of sleep centers and caregivers in the region is not sufficient. Many sleep disorders are chronic and require continuous treatment and monitoring of therapy success. Thus, the cost-efficient technologies for the initial diagnosis and for follow-up monitoring of treatment are important. Many new advanced methods for recording sleep and diagnosing sleep disorders have been developed. For instance, wireless recording of sleep and related biosignals allows diagnostic tools and therapy follow-ups.

EUROPE SLEEP APNEA DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy systems

Oximeters

By Therapeutic Devices

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

The List of Companies

RedMed Koninklijke Philips N.V. Braebon Medical Corporation Compumedics Limited BMC Medical Co., Ltd. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. SomnoMed Limited Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG Devilbiss Healthcare LLC. Whole You, Inc.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to focus on research and development activities and availability of funds for research are the important factors. Moreover, increasing awareness about screening of selected risk groups for sleep apnea, its diagnosis and treatment and availability of healthcare centers drive the market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

