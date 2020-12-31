North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market 2020: Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Forecast 2028

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of cosmetic surgeries across the region. However, due to the prominent use of the advanced medical stopcock market is likely to experience no restraining factors during the forecast period.

The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the advanced medical stopcock due to the rising number of the cosmetic surgeries. For instance, in Mexico the number of cosmetic surgeries are growing rapidly. As the country is accounted in the top five which offers best cosmetic surgeries also the country is also counted in among the medical tourism destination. Under the medical tourism the treatments are offered in pocket friendly prices which attracts more of the tourist from across the United States and Canada.

As per the data shared by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) stated that in 2017, Mexico ranked fifth in the world and accounted approximately 3.9% for the cosmetic surgery. Also according to the results of the Global Aesthetic Survey conducted in 2016 stated that approximately 923,250 procedure were conducted in Mexico. Moreover, the country also offers best IV therapy, and the country also experiencing growth in the Vitamin C Injection Therapy across the country. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Low-Pressure Stopcocks

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks

High-Pressure Stopcocks

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to consumption of stopcock for the intravenous therapies across the country, widely used of stopcock for the different health conditions such as cancer and others, and favorable reimbursements policies. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

