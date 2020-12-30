SpaceX has test-fired its SN8 Starship

The SN8 Starship model of SpaceX came through the fourth engine firing test to ensure that the model is ready for the coming launch next week. The test mission happened last Tuesday at SpaceX’s Texas facility close to the Boca Chica community. SpaceX usually pegs the space vehicle to the ground before firing the engine to test its potential. The Serial No. 8 (SN8) Starship will be breaking the limits for the distance that Starship prototypes have covered in the past by moving through 15 kilometers.

SpaceX’s chief executive, Elon Musk, stated that the engineers were testing the model’s potential covering more distance than anticipated. Musk posted on Twitter that they are looking forward to the rocket’s maneuvers in the upcoming mission before they can declare it ready for commercial missions. SpaceX has been preparing for a substitute space payload transporter through its investment in Starship prototypes. This space vehicle’s missions will be to deploy people and cargoes to Mars and the moon and deploy satellites to different orbits, among other space operations.