Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i

The global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market, such as Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market by Product: Standard Form, Customized Form Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance

Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market by Application: , Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research Organization (CROS), Hospital, KPO / BPO, Healthcare Institutions, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Standard Form

1.4.3 Customized Form

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

1.5.3 Contract Research Organization (CROS)

1.5.4 Hospital

1.5.5 KPO / BPO

1.5.6 Healthcare Institutions

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Industry

1.6.1.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

13.1.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Company Details

13.1.2 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.1.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Recent Development

13.2 Drug Safety Solutions Limited

13.2.1 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Company Details

13.2.2 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.2.4 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Recent Development

13.3 C3i

13.3.1 C3i Company Details

13.3.2 C3i Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 C3i Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.3.4 C3i Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 C3i Recent Development

13.4 Worldwide Clinical Trials

13.4.1 Worldwide Clinical Trials Company Details

13.4.2 Worldwide Clinical Trials Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Worldwide Clinical Trials Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.4.4 Worldwide Clinical Trials Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Worldwide Clinical Trials Recent Development

13.5 Bioclinica

13.5.1 Bioclinica Company Details

13.5.2 Bioclinica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Bioclinica Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.5.4 Bioclinica Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Bioclinica Recent Development

13.6 United Biosource LLC

13.6.1 United Biosource LLC Company Details

13.6.2 United Biosource LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 United Biosource LLC Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.6.4 United Biosource LLC Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 United Biosource LLC Recent Development

13.7 Ennov

13.7.1 Ennov Company Details

13.7.2 Ennov Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ennov Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.7.4 Ennov Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ennov Recent Development

13.8 AB Cube

13.8.1 AB Cube Company Details

13.8.2 AB Cube Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AB Cube Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.8.4 AB Cube Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AB Cube Recent Development

13.9 Covance Inc.

13.9.1 Covance Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 Covance Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Covance Inc. Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.9.4 Covance Inc. Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Covance Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Accenture

13.10.1 Accenture Company Details

13.10.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Accenture Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

13.10.4 Accenture Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.11 PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

10.11.1 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.11.4 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Recent Development

13.12 Ergomed

10.12.1 Ergomed Company Details

10.12.2 Ergomed Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ergomed Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.12.4 Ergomed Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Ergomed Recent Development

13.13 IQVIA

10.13.1 IQVIA Company Details

10.13.2 IQVIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 IQVIA Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.13.4 IQVIA Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 IQVIA Recent Development

13.14 Genpact

10.14.1 Genpact Company Details

10.14.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Genpact Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.14.4 Genpact Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Genpact Recent Development

13.15 Cognizant

10.15.1 Cognizant Company Details

10.15.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Cognizant Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.15.4 Cognizant Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.16 Parexel International Corporation

10.16.1 Parexel International Corporation Company Details

10.16.2 Parexel International Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Parexel International Corporation Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.16.4 Parexel International Corporation Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Parexel International Corporation Recent Development

13.17 ArisGlobal

10.17.1 ArisGlobal Company Details

10.17.2 ArisGlobal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ArisGlobal Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.17.4 ArisGlobal Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ArisGlobal Recent Development

13.18 ICON plc

10.18.1 ICON plc Company Details

10.18.2 ICON plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 ICON plc Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.18.4 ICON plc Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 ICON plc Recent Development

13.19 Oracle

10.19.1 Oracle Company Details

10.19.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Oracle Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.19.4 Oracle Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.20 Syneos Health

10.20.1 Syneos Health Company Details

10.20.2 Syneos Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Syneos Health Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Introduction

10.20.4 Syneos Health Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Syneos Health Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

