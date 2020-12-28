2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – IIHF 45th edition of the world juniors

The 45th edition of the world juniors 2021 is here, from December 25 to January 5, 2021! You will get all solution about World Juniors 2021 live stream, There is so much excitement in the air. The pandemic cannot stop the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship!

Each nation, each team, is getting ready to battle for the gold medal. Canadians aim to retain the gold medal as the host nation. Pundits named USA favorite to win the championship. Who do you think will win it?

The world junior 2021 is hosted by Canada. This makes it the 14th time Canada will be hosting the championship.

However, the tournament will be held behind closed doors in Edmonton, Alberta with no spectators in attendance- this is not very good. However, it is necessary to keep everyone safe.

This means you can only watch the games live from your living room or stream them live from anywhere. Where to watch the word juniors 2021, how to watch the world juniors online, and other information peculiar to the World Junior Championship is detailed here! Read on!

The world juniors 2021 will start on Friday, 25 December 2020, and end on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The championship will be held behind closed doors in Edmonton Alberta.

The world juniors 2021 schedule

Date Match Stadium Dec 25, 2020 Slovakia vs Switzerland Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 25, 2020 Finland vs Germany Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 25, 2020 USA vs Russia Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 26, 2020 Czech Republic vs Sweden Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 26, 2020 Canada vs Germany Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 26, 2020 Austria vs USA Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 27, 2020 Switzerland vs Finland Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 27, 2020 Canada vs Slovakia Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 27, 2020 Russia vs Czech Republic Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 28, 2020 Sweden vs Austria Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 28, 2020 Germany vs Slovakia Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 29, 2020 Czech Republic vs United States Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 29, 2020 Switzerland vs Canada Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 29, 2020 Russia vs Austria Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 30, 2020 Slovakia vs Finland Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 30, 2020 Germany vs Switzerland Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 30, 2020 Sweden vs Russia Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 31, 2020 Austria vs Czech Republic Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 31, 2020 Finland vs Canada Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Dec 31, 2020 USA vs Sweden Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 2, 2021 TBD (Quarter Final) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 2, 2021 TBD (Quarter Final) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 2, 2021 TBD (Quarter Final) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 2, 2021 TBD (Quarter Final) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 4, 2021 TBD(Semifinal) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 4, 2021 TBD(Semifinal) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 5, 2021 TBD(Bronze) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 5, 2021 TBD(Gold Medal) Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

You can watch any of this game via the TV channels or live stream online

How to Watch World Juniors 2021 live stream online

You can live stream the world juniors 2021 via free stream or paid stream.

ESPN, FOX sports one and TSN will be broadcasting these World Juniors live stream. You can access these networks on free stream and paid stream.

As you are already aware, hockey fans will be busy from December 2019 January 5th, 2021. This is the period World Juniors is to take place in Bubble Edmonton Canada. The matches are not to be played before fans. That implies that fans will not be allowed to the venue. Hope is not lost for hockey fans because there are different avenues for them to watch that competition. It is available on the internet and through different channels. If you are a fan, there are different ways to watch that event live.

It is available on the internet and you can explore the various options available to you to watch the competition. You can watch from the internet depending on the parts of the world you reside in. You can watch it right in your home on your smart devices such as television, laptop, desktop, and other smart devices like your phone and so on.

Depending on the part of the world you are based in, there are different streaming channels. If you are in the US, you can officially watch it through the NHL Network. These are going to show the event to you live. Apart from that official broadcast station, there are other options available to American fans.

For those in Canada, they can watch that tournament through RDS and TNS. It will also be available to Russians through the Match TV while those in the Czech Republic can watch it through CT as those in te Finland can watch through Yle. Slovakian can rely on RTVS to watch the encounter. If you are in Switzerland, you can rely on MySports as well as UPC Switzerland. Moreover, fans in Sweden can rely on SVT, TV4 as well as TV12, and several other stations in the country.

The official broadcast station of the tournament is the TSN of Canada. They have been partnering with IIHF and they will continue to partner with them till the next few editions.

World juniors 2021 Free and Paid live stream

These steaming services are paid stream, but they offer free trials to watch all channels for a period.

Sling TV: Sling TV is only available in the US, but you can watch outside US through a high-rated VPN such as the Express VPN. Sling free TV offers free trial to watch these networks.

Sling TV is only available in the US, but you can watch outside US through a high-rated VPN such as the Express VPN. Sling free TV offers free trial to watch these networks.
Hulu + Live TV : This is paid, but it offers free trial for seven days to stream different channels.

: This is paid, but it offers free trial for seven days to stream different channels. AT&T TV Now offers free trial for seven days to live stream the networks broadcasting the world juniors 2021.

offers free trial for seven days to live stream the networks broadcasting the world juniors 2021. Fubo Television: The online channel is set to stream the World juniors 2021. If you subscribe to the channel, you can watch a lot of the games not only the World Juniors, you can watch other hockey games as well. The reason is that Fubo can have access to NFL networks as well as TSN games. If you subscribe you can switch on and get to that channel and watch all the games fixed for that tournament. The subscription plan varies and it can cost $54.99 monthly.The most interesting thing about this platform is that it is compatible with several devices such as your smartphone, smartwatches, smart television, and other smart devices. It is one of the best online streaming channels and you can watch other programs from the channel.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV offers seven days trial to access all channels that broadcast the tournament.

YouTube TV offers seven days trial to access all channels that broadcast the tournament. NHL network: This is another option available for those who want to watch that encounter. The station is about NHL and they will surely stream it to fans across the world. If you can get the channel signal then you can watch the matches live as they take place in Edmonton Canada.

IIHF World Juniors 2021 Broadcasting Tv Channels

The World juniors 2021 will be on TSN Canada. Other participating countries will have different channels through which their fans can be watching the event as it happens live in Edmonton Canada. TSN of Canada has been partnering with IIHF over the years and they will likely continue to partner till the next few years at least 2022. The two future editions will be done in the same venue at Edmonton and possibly RED Deer. Fans will rely on the TSN of Canada to watch that tournament. Moreover, it will be shown through NFL networks. This means that if you reside in places where you can get access to the NHL network then you can watch that encounter because they are going to stream it.

There are other online stations you can rely on to watch that tournament across the world. If you have cable, you can watch that encounter across different networks such as ABC, CBS, ESPN, and other channels.

If on the other hand that you are a cable hater, which means that you do not have cable and you do not want to watch the tournament on a cable, there are options available for you. Here are some of the options you can consider to watch the World Juniors taking place in 2022.

World Juniors 2021 Broadcasting Channel by Country

These broadcasting channels have the right to broadcast the world juniors 2021:

Country Channel USA ESPN, NHL network Canada TSN Russia Match TV Sweden SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio Finland MTV3 Slovakia RTVS Switzerland MySports Belarus BTRC Czech Republic Ceske Televize

IIHF World Juniors 2021 Rosters

Canada world junior 2021 Rosters

Six players who helped the team won gold medal in 2020 are among the named 25-man roster – Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Jamie Drysdale, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer.

The experience and level of maturity they will bring to the team can help Canada retain the gold medal. Canada is in group A with Finland, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia.

Here is list of the players representing Canada at the world juniors 2021

Goalies: Devon Levi, Taylor Gauthier, Dylan Garand

Devon Levi, Taylor Gauthier, Dylan Garand Defense: Braden Schneider, Kaedan Korczak, Bowen Byram, Thomas Harley, Jamie Drysdale, Jordan Spence, Kaiden Guhle, Justin Barron

Braden Schneider, Kaedan Korczak, Bowen Byram, Thomas Harley, Jamie Drysdale, Jordan Spence, Kaiden Guhle, Justin Barron Forwards: Kirby Dach, Connor Zary, Dylan Holloway, Cole Perfetti, Jakob Pelletier, Alex Newhook, Ryan Suzuki, Connor McMichael, Peyton Krebs, Quinton Byfield, Dawson Mercer, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Jack Quinn

Finland world juniors 2021 Rosters

The 25-man Finland roster features six returning players with some notable exceptions. Patrik Puistola and Aatu Raty who performed excellently at the 2020 edition will be missing in this tournament.

However, the tournament will see the return of the exciting goaltender, Kari Piiroinen, Defense men- Santeri Hatakka, Ville Heinola, and Mikko Kokkonen and forwards- Ville Petman, and Aku Raty

The player to watch for in the Finland team is Anton Lundell. He missed the 2020 world juniors championship, but was part of the team that won the gold medal in 2019.

Finland 25-man roster for world juniors 2021:

Goalies: Piiroinen Kari, Blomqvist Joel, Taponen Roope

Piiroinen Kari, Blomqvist Joel, Taponen Roope Defensemen:: Hatakka Santeri, Rafkin Ruben, Heinola Ville, Viro Eemil, Niemelä Topi, Kärpät, Puutio Kasper, Rajaniemi Matias, Kokkonen Mikko

Hatakka Santeri, Rafkin Ruben, Heinola Ville, Viro Eemil, Niemelä Topi, Kärpät, Puutio Kasper, Rajaniemi Matias, Kokkonen Mikko Forwards: Järventie Roby, Lundell Anton, Puhakka Petteri, Helenius Samuel, Pyyhtiä Mikael, Hirvonen Roni, Petman Mikko, Pärssinen Juuso, Nikkanen Henri, Simontaival Kasper, Mäntykivi Matias, Lambert Brad, Räty Aku, Korhonen Benjamin

Czech Republic worlds junior 2021 Rosters

With good number of talented players including returning players representing Czech Republic in the world juniors 2021, there is hope they will shake the tournament this year.

Preliminary Czech Republic roster for the world juniors 2021:

Goalies: Jan Bednar, Nick Malik, Lukas Parik

Jan Bednar, Nick Malik, Lukas Parik Defensemen: Martin Has, David Jiricek, Karel Klikorka, Michael Krutil, Simon Kubicek, Radek Kucerik, Daniel Poizl, Jiri Suhrada, Stanislav Svozil, Kometa Brno

Martin Has, David Jiricek, Karel Klikorka, Michael Krutil, Simon Kubicek, Radek Kucerik, Daniel Poizl, Jiri Suhrada, Stanislav Svozil, Kometa Brno Forwards: Martin Beranek, Michal Gut, Filip Koffer, Martin Lang, Radek Muzik, , Jan Mysak, Adam Najman, Pavel Novak, Filip Prikryl, Ondrej Psenicka, Jaromir Pytlik, Adam Raska, Jakub Rychlovsky, Michal Teply, Matej Toman, David Vitouch,

Slovakia worlds junior 2021 Rosters

The Slovakia team is a good blend of returning players and debutants. The tournament will see the return of Samuel Knazko to hold the defense, alongside Oliver Turan. Simon Nemec is a player to watch for if he makes the final list, which he ought to make.

Such a great individual talent cannot be ignored. He will make a perfect combination with Turan, Mudrak, and Knazko at the defense

Slovakians will be happy to see the return of Dominik Jendek alongside Michal Mrazik to trouble the opposition defense. There are new Slovaks that would be displaying their talent to the world in this tournament too. Slovaks are expected to perform better than last year.

Goalies: Samuel Hlavaj, Šimon Latkóczy, Eugen Rabčan, Patrik Kozel.

Samuel Hlavaj, Šimon Latkóczy, Eugen Rabčan, Patrik Kozel. Defenders: Oliver Turan, Andrej Golian, Dávid Mudrák, Šimon Nemec, Šimon Bečár, Marko Stacha, Šimon Groch, Matúš Hlaváč, Samuel Kňažko, Rayen Petrovický.

Oliver Turan, Andrej Golian, Dávid Mudrák, Šimon Nemec, Šimon Bečár, Marko Stacha, Šimon Groch, Matúš Hlaváč, Samuel Kňažko, Rayen Petrovický. Forwards: Dominik Sojka, Roman Faith, Dominik Jendek, Juraj Eliaš, Filip Mešár, Martin Chromiak, Maroš Jedlička, Jakub Kolenič, Róbert Bačo, Michael Drábek, Juraj Slafkovský, Simon Jellúš, Michal Mrázik, Oleksij Myklucha, Matej Kašlík, Artur Turanský.

Germany world juniors 2021 Rosters

Due to covid-19, key German players will be missing the world juniors 2021.

Their top goaltender, Tobias Ancicka will not be returning after testing positive for covid-19.

Germany will have to rely on John-Jason Peterka and Tim Stützle to score the goals due to the unavailability of Lukas Reichel, Nino Kinder due to covid-19 issues. This is a huge blow! Lukas Reichel formed a perfect combo with John-Jason Peterka and Tim Stützle to get 16 points at the 2020 IHF youth championship.

Moritz Seider too will not be featuring in this tournament, but not for covid reasons. He chose Rögle (Swedish Hockey League) above the world juniors 2021. This is an opportunity for the likes of Maximillian Glötzl, Tommy Pasanen, and Maksymilian Szuber to have a game time.

Markus Schweiger is expected to make the list after a prolific performance this year.

Goalies: Florian Bugl, Jonas Gahr, Arno Tiefensee

Florian Bugl, Jonas Gahr, Arno Tiefensee Defensemen: Lucas Flade, Maximilian Glotzl, Simon Gnyp, Niklas Langer, Luca Munzenberger, Tommy Pasanen, Steven Raabe, Maksymilian Szuber, Mario Zimmermann

Lucas Flade, Maximilian Glotzl, Simon Gnyp, Niklas Langer, Luca Munzenberger, Tommy Pasanen, Steven Raabe, Maksymilian Szuber, Mario Zimmermann Forwards: Manuel Alberg, Jakub Borzecki, Julian Chrobot, Samuel Dube, Florian Elias, Enrico Henriquez-Morales, Jan Nijenhuis, John Peterka, Filip Reisnecker, Joshua Samanski, Jan-Luca Schumacher, Markus Schweiger, Tim Stutzle, Justin Volek,

Russia world juniors 2021 Rosters

The Russian team is mostly new talents. The team has only three returning players- two forwards (Maxim Groshev, Vasili Podkolzin) and one goaltender (Askarov).

The defense is all new talents with nobody in sight to replace the terrific Alexander Romanov who will be missing in action. Shakir Mukhamadullin is tipped to replace him.

Players to watch for include Semyon Chistyakov, Roman Bychkov and Yan Kuznetsov. The inexperience of this team may cost them the gold medal this year, but you can never tell. Get ready for some surprises!

Russia 25-man roster for the worlds junior 2021

Goalies: Artur Akhtyamov, Yaroslav Askarov, Vsevolod Skotnikov

Artur Akhtyamov, Yaroslav Askarov, Vsevolod Skotnikov Defensemen: Roman Bychkov, Danil Chaika, Semyon Chistyakov, Kirill Kirsanov, Artemi Knyazev, Yan Kuznetsov, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Yegor Shekhovtsov

Roman Bychkov, Danil Chaika, Semyon Chistyakov, Kirill Kirsanov, Artemi Knyazev, Yan Kuznetsov, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Yegor Shekhovtsov Forwards: Mikhail Abramov, Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov, Salavat Yulayev, Zakhar Bardakov, Danil Bashkirov, Yegor Chinakhov, Vladislav Firstov, Arseni Gritsyuk, Maxim Groshev, Marat Khusnutdinov, Vasili Podkolzin, Vasili Ponomaryov, Ilya Safonov, Yegor Spiridonov

Sweden world juniors 2021 Rosters

The novel covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the Swedish team. Joel Ronnmark is now the head coach, replacing Tomas Monten after testing positive to covid-19.

Four players too will be missing in action due to covid-19 related issues. They include, William Wallinder, William Eklund, Karl Henriksson and Albin Grewe.

Though, the covid-19 has affected the team, you can’t write them off!

Watch out for Victor Soderstrom (defense), Tobias Bjornfot (defense), Philip Broberg (defense) and Albert Johansson (defense). Lucas Raymond will be returning to the boost the forward ranks.

Noel Gunler may be worthy replacement for Karl Henriksson who will be missing due to covid-19. Hugo Alnefelt will return to the goal post.

List of players to represent Sweden at world juniors 2021

Forwards: Arvid Costmar, Oskar Kvist, Noel Gunler, Emil Heineman, Oscar Bjerselius, Simon Holmstrom, Alexander Holtz, Theodor Niederbach, Zion Nybeck, Oskar Olausson, Lucas Raymond, Albin Sundsvik, Elmer Söderblom, Jonathan Wikström

Arvid Costmar, Oskar Kvist, Noel Gunler, Emil Heineman, Oscar Bjerselius, Simon Holmstrom, Alexander Holtz, Theodor Niederbach, Zion Nybeck, Oskar Olausson, Lucas Raymond, Albin Sundsvik, Elmer Söderblom, Jonathan Wikström Defense: Emil Andrae, Gustav Berglund, Tobias Bjornfot, Philip Broberg, Alex Brannstam, Helge Grans, Ludvig Hedstrom, Albert Johansson, Victor Soderstrom

Emil Andrae, Gustav Berglund, Tobias Bjornfot, Philip Broberg, Alex Brannstam, Helge Grans, Ludvig Hedstrom, Albert Johansson, Victor Soderstrom Goalies: Hugo Alnefelt, Calle Clang, Jesper Wallstedt

USA world juniors 2021 Rosters

Key USA team players will be missing in this year world juniors championship due to covid-19 related issues. They include Alex Vlasic (defense), Robert Mastrosimone (forward) and Drew Commesso (goaltender). Due to this, York will be leading the defense this year, and he is expected to use his experience to help the newcomers- Ryan Johnson, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe perform excellently.

Trevor Zegras, Arthur Kaliyev Cole Caufield, and Bobby Brink will be returning to lead the attack. John Beecher will also be returning. Matthew boldy that was left off last year will be returning to boost the forwards ranks. We should see Brendan Brisson in action too. Spencer Knight will remain as the goaltender

List of players representing USA in the world juniors 2021

Goalies: Spencer Knight, Logan Stein, Dustin Wolf

Spencer Knight, Logan Stein, Dustin Wolf Defensemen: Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson, Tyler Kleven, Jake Sanderson, Hunter Skinner, Henry Thrun, Cam York

Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson, Tyler Kleven, Jake Sanderson, Hunter Skinner, Henry Thrun, Cam York Forwards: Matthew Beniers, Brett Berard, Matthew Boldy, Bobby Brink, Brendan Brisson, Cole Caufield, Sam Colangelo, John Farinacci, Arthur Kaliyev, Patrick Moynihan, Landon Slaggert, Alex Turcotte, Trevor Zegras, Boston University (NCAA)

Switzerland worlds junior 2021 Rosters

The Switzerland team was hit by covid-19 and some players will be missing in action. They include Stoffel, Jannik Canova, and Kevin Lindeman

This is the preliminary list of Switzerland world juniors 2021 roster:

Goalies: Thibault Fatton, Andri Henauer, Noah Patenaude, Lucas Rotheli

Thibault Fatton, Andri Henauer, Noah Patenaude, Lucas Rotheli Defensemen: Inaki Baragano, Giancarlo Chanton, Noah Delemont, Cedric Fiedler, Bastian Guggenheim, Silvan Landolt, Noah Meier, Rocco Pezzullo, Dario Sidler, Alessandro Villa, Nathan Vouardoux, Brian Zanetti

Inaki Baragano, Giancarlo Chanton, Noah Delemont, Cedric Fiedler, Bastian Guggenheim, Silvan Landolt, Noah Meier, Rocco Pezzullo, Dario Sidler, Alessandro Villa, Nathan Vouardoux, Brian Zanetti Forwards: Dario Allenspach, Jeremie Bartschi, Attilio Biasca, Stefano Bottini, Mika Burkhalter, Lorenzo Canonica, Ronny Dahler, Keanu Derungs, Raymond Fust, Valentin Hofer, Gaetan Jobin, Simon Knak, Lionel Marchand, Joel Salzgeber, Elvis Schlapfer,

From this list, we expect Lorenzo Canonica, Inaki Baragano, Gaetan Jobin, Simon Knak, and Joel Salzgeber to make the final list.

All eyes will be on Lorenzo Canonica as he finished the 2019-20 season with 43 points in 42 games with Lugano U20. The debutant Inaki Baragano is expected to perform too. Gaetan Jobin, Simon Knak and Joel Salzgeber are returning players that participated in the last year edition

Austria world juniors 2021 Rosters

Austria is back to the top most division after 10 years. They are in the same group with USA, Czech Republic, Sweden and Russian in pool B. The two goaltenders that got them to the worlds junior 2021 will be unavailable for the tournament.

This position will be handled by a newcomer perhaps Sebastian Wraneschitz or Jakob Brandner. They have the experience to perform at this level.

Thimo Nickl (defense) was dropped from the team after testing positive. He will be greatly missed.

Martin Urbane is tipped to fill the void. The team boasts of good forwards with the likes of Marco Rossi, Senna Peeters and Tim Harnisch.

The full list of the players that will be representing Austria at the world juniors 2021:

Goalies: Felix Beck, Jakob Brandner, Alois Schultes, Leon Sommer, Sebastian Wraneschitz

Felix Beck, Jakob Brandner, Alois Schultes, Leon Sommer, Sebastian Wraneschitz Defensemen: Jonas Kutzer, Lorenz Lindner, Luis Lindner, Moritz Molls, Lukas Necesany, Timo Pallierer, Jacob Pfeffer, Bernhard Posch, Christoph Tialler, Niklas Wetzl, Philipp Wimmer, Kilian Zundel

Jonas Kutzer, Lorenz Lindner, Luis Lindner, Moritz Molls, Lukas Necesany, Timo Pallierer, Jacob Pfeffer, Bernhard Posch, Christoph Tialler, Niklas Wetzl, Philipp Wimmer, Kilian Zundel Forwards: Mathias Bohm, Kilian Fruhwirt, Tim Harnisch, Maximilian Hengelmuller, Fabian Hochegger, Adem Kandemir, Marco Kasper, Clemens Krainz, Oskar Maier, Julian Pauschenwein, Senna Peeters, Lukas Pohl, Marco Rossi, Lucas Thaler, Maximilian Theirich, Marlon Tschofen, Dominik Unterweger, VEU Feldkirch, Finn van Ee, Leon Wallner

Who Will Host World Juniors 2021?

Hockey Canada is going to host the world juniors 2021 and that of 2022. These two events are going to hold at the same venue. Edmonton and RED Deer would host the two events.

World junior hockey preliminary round

Pos Pool A Pool B 1 Canada Russia 2 Finland Sweden 3 Switzerland United States 4 Slovakia Czech Republic 5 Germany Austria

IIHF World Juniors Championship medalists last 20 years

Year Gold Silver Bronze 2000 Czech Republic Russia Canada 2001 Czech Republic Finland Canada 2002 Russia Canada Finland 2003 Russia Canada Finland 2004 United States Canada Finland 2005 Canada Russia Czech Republic 2006 Canada Russia Finland 2007 Canada Russia United States 2008 Canada Sweden Russia 2009 Canada Sweden Russia 2010 United States Canada Sweden 2011 Russia Canada United States 2012 Sweden Russia Canada 2013 United States Sweden Russia 2014 Finland Sweden Russia 2015 Canada Russia Slovakia 2016 Finland Russia United States 2017 United States Canada Russia 2018 Canada Sweden United States 2019 Finland United States Russia 2020 Canada Russia Sweden

How Covid-19 impacted the World Juniors 2021

Covid-19 reshaped this year’s world juniors hockey.

All the games will be played behind closed doors. Spectators will not be allowed!

Players and staffs that tested positive after November 29 will automatically not participate in the game. This has led to teams like Austria, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and USA adjusting their squad.

No team will be relegating this year because of the cancelled 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division. Therefore, the same team that participated in the world juniors 2021 will also participate in world juniors 2022.

The tournament will be held in a single venue in Edmonton.

Last year World juniors winners

The last edition of World Juniors was won by Canada after beating Russia. This is not the first time the country is to beat Russia in this kind of competition. This is in fact the fifth time it has happened. It shows that Canada is one of the country’s leading this stage of the hockey tournament. This edition is holding in this country; the world is waiting to see whether Canada can repeat that process. That is knowing whether they can beat the world again al win this championship. This has truly established them as one of the leading nations when it comes to this edition of the championship.

Final word

We are glad the world juniors 2021 will take place in spite of the global pandemic. However, the games will be played behind closed doors in a single venue at Edmonton, Canada. The tournament will begin December 25, Christmas day, and ends January 5.

This means the fans can only watch the games live via the broadcasting channels or steaming services such as mobdro, youtube TV, fubo TV etc.

This year’s tournament will definitely not be as the usual world juniors championship, but it promises to be exciting as the tournament will see returning players as well as young, vibrant newcomers that are ready to take the world stage. Confirm if your local TV station will be broadcasting the games, if not stream it live on your Smartphone or PC.