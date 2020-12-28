UV Absorber Market 2021: Competitive Review of Addivant, Adeka Corporation, Apexical, Clariant, Sabo S.P.A., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. by Regional Forecast till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

UV absorbers are additives that function by competitive absorption of damaging UV light. These additives absorb UV radiation much stronger than the polymers that they protect. It provides excellent light stability to automotive and industrial coatings. UV absorbers are used in plastic packaging applications to protect sensitive package content from the damaging effects of UV radiation. These products can be effectively used alone for the light stabilization of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polycarbonate.

The UV absorbers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of UV absorbers coupled with the increasing demand for greenhouse films in agricultural applications. Growing demand for wood coatings in North America and the rising demand for UV absorbers in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region has boosted the growth of the UV absorbers market. However, the fluctuating cost of UV absorbers restricts the growth of the UV absorbers market. On the other hand, increasing demand for green coatings is likely to showcase growth opportunities for UV absorbers market during the forecast period.

The global UV absorbers market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as benzophenone, benzotriazole, triazine, and others. The strutural adhesives market on the basis of appication is classified into platics, coatings, adhesives, personal care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global UV absorbers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The UV absorbers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting UV absorbers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the UV absorbers market in these regions.

3V Sigma S.P.A.

Addivant

Adeka Corporation

Apexical, Inc.

BASF SE

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Clariant

Milliken Chemical

Sabo S.P.A.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

