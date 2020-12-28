Global Die Bonder Equipment Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Die Bonder Equipment Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

In the back-end semiconductor manufacturing, the die bonding process, also known as die attach process is a critical step. The constantly rising needs of today’s applications set high standards in the die bonding. Die bonding is the process of attaching or bonding a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, the die bonder equipment is utilized widely in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. These equipment perform numerous functions such as picking the die from a wafer or waffle tray and attaching it to the substrate.

List of the Top Key Players of Die Bonder Equipment Market:

1. ASM Pacific Technology Limited

2. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi)

3. Dr. Tresky AG

4. Finetech GmbH and Co KG.

5. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

6. MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd. (MAT)

7. Mycronic AB

8. Palomar Technologies Inc.

9. SET Corporation SA

10. West·Bond, Inc.

The growing demand for semiconductor ICs is acting as one of the primary factors for the growth of the die bonder equipment market. The increase in sales of both consumer electronics and mobile devices boosts the semiconductor market growth. Additionally, emerging technologies such as IoT, UHD TVs, vehicle automation, M2M, and hybrid laptops further propel the demand for semiconductor ICs. Owing to this, there will be an increase in the need for packaging and assembly equipment, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel die bonder equipment market growth.

