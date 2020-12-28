Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2026 | TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco

“

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Shawcor, Airborne Oil and Gas, Wienerberger, Cosmoplast, Polyflow, LLC, PES.TEC, Aerosun Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Subsea and Offshore Type

Onshore Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Gas Distribution and Transport

Water Injection Lines

Oil Flow Lines

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Subsea and Offshore Type

1.3.3 Onshore Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Gas Distribution and Transport

1.4.3 Water Injection Lines

1.4.4 Oil Flow Lines

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Trends

2.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TechnipFMC

11.1.1 TechnipFMC Corporation Information

11.1.2 TechnipFMC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 TechnipFMC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 TechnipFMC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.1.5 TechnipFMC SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 TechnipFMC Recent Developments

11.2 GE Oil and Gas

11.2.1 GE Oil and Gas Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Oil and Gas Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 GE Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GE Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.2.5 GE Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 GE Oil and Gas Recent Developments

11.3 National Oilwell Varco

11.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

11.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.3.5 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

11.4 Shawcor

11.4.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shawcor Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Shawcor Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Shawcor Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.4.5 Shawcor SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Shawcor Recent Developments

11.5 Airborne Oil and Gas

11.5.1 Airborne Oil and Gas Corporation Information

11.5.2 Airborne Oil and Gas Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Airborne Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Airborne Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.5.5 Airborne Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Airborne Oil and Gas Recent Developments

11.6 Wienerberger

11.6.1 Wienerberger Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wienerberger Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Wienerberger Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Wienerberger Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.6.5 Wienerberger SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Wienerberger Recent Developments

11.7 Cosmoplast

11.7.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cosmoplast Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Cosmoplast Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Cosmoplast Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.7.5 Cosmoplast SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Cosmoplast Recent Developments

11.8 Polyflow, LLC

11.8.1 Polyflow, LLC Corporation Information

11.8.2 Polyflow, LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Polyflow, LLC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Polyflow, LLC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.8.5 Polyflow, LLC SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Polyflow, LLC Recent Developments

11.9 PES.TEC

11.9.1 PES.TEC Corporation Information

11.9.2 PES.TEC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 PES.TEC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 PES.TEC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.9.5 PES.TEC SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 PES.TEC Recent Developments

11.10 Aerosun Corporation

11.10.1 Aerosun Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Aerosun Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Aerosun Corporation Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Aerosun Corporation Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products and Services

11.10.5 Aerosun Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Aerosun Corporation Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Channels

12.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Distributors

12.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

