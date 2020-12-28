Brake Drum Market Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | ZF TRW, Mando Corporation, Akebono Brake Industry

“

The report titled Global Brake Drum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Brake Drum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Brake Drum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Brake Drum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Brake Drum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Brake Drum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Brake Drum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Brake Drum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Brake Drum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Brake Drum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Brake Drum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Brake Drum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ZF TRW, Mando Corporation, Akebono Brake Industry, Aisin Seiki, Continental, CBI, Nissin Kogyo, APG, Knorr-Bremse AG, XinYi, CCAG, TAIFENG

Market Segmentation by Product: Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Brake Drum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Brake Drum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Brake Drum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Brake Drum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Brake Drum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Brake Drum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Brake Drum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Brake Drum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Brake Drum Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Brake Drum Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

1.3.3 Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

1.3.4 Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Brake Drum Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Brake Drum Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Brake Drum Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Brake Drum Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Brake Drum Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Brake Drum Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Brake Drum Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Brake Drum Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Brake Drum Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Brake Drum Market Trends

2.3.2 Brake Drum Market Drivers

2.3.3 Brake Drum Market Challenges

2.3.4 Brake Drum Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Brake Drum Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Brake Drum Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Brake Drum Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Brake Drum Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Brake Drum Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Brake Drum Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Brake Drum Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Brake Drum Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Brake Drum Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Brake Drum as of 2019)

3.4 Global Brake Drum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Brake Drum Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Brake Drum Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Brake Drum Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Brake Drum Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Brake Drum Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Brake Drum Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Brake Drum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Brake Drum Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Brake Drum Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Brake Drum Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Brake Drum Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Brake Drum Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Brake Drum Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Brake Drum Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Brake Drum Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Brake Drum Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Brake Drum Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Brake Drum Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Brake Drum Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Brake Drum Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Brake Drum Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Brake Drum Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Brake Drum Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Brake Drum Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Brake Drum Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Brake Drum Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Brake Drum Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Brake Drum Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Brake Drum Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Brake Drum Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Brake Drum Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Brake Drum Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Brake Drum Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Brake Drum Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Brake Drum Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Brake Drum Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Brake Drum Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Brake Drum Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ZF TRW

8.1.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information

8.1.2 ZF TRW Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 ZF TRW Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.1.5 ZF TRW SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ZF TRW Recent Developments

8.2 Mando Corporation

8.2.1 Mando Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Mando Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Mando Corporation Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.2.5 Mando Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Mando Corporation Recent Developments

8.3 Akebono Brake Industry

8.3.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

8.3.2 Akebono Brake Industry Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Akebono Brake Industry Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.3.5 Akebono Brake Industry SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Developments

8.4 Aisin Seiki

8.4.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Aisin Seiki Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.4.5 Aisin Seiki SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments

8.5 Continental

8.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.5.2 Continental Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Continental Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.5.5 Continental SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Continental Recent Developments

8.6 CBI

8.6.1 CBI Corporation Information

8.6.2 CBI Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 CBI Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.6.5 CBI SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 CBI Recent Developments

8.7 Nissin Kogyo

8.7.1 Nissin Kogyo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nissin Kogyo Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nissin Kogyo Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.7.5 Nissin Kogyo SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Nissin Kogyo Recent Developments

8.8 APG

8.8.1 APG Corporation Information

8.8.2 APG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 APG Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.8.5 APG SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 APG Recent Developments

8.9 Knorr-Bremse AG

8.9.1 Knorr-Bremse AG Corporation Information

8.9.2 Knorr-Bremse AG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Knorr-Bremse AG Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.9.5 Knorr-Bremse AG SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Knorr-Bremse AG Recent Developments

8.10 XinYi

8.10.1 XinYi Corporation Information

8.10.2 XinYi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 XinYi Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.10.5 XinYi SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 XinYi Recent Developments

8.11 CCAG

8.11.1 CCAG Corporation Information

8.11.2 CCAG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 CCAG Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.11.5 CCAG SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 CCAG Recent Developments

8.12 TAIFENG

8.12.1 TAIFENG Corporation Information

8.12.2 TAIFENG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 TAIFENG Brake Drum Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Brake Drum Products and Services

8.12.5 TAIFENG SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 TAIFENG Recent Developments

9 Brake Drum Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Brake Drum Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Brake Drum Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Brake Drum Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Brake Drum Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Brake Drum Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Brake Drum Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Brake Drum Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Brake Drum Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Brake Drum Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Brake Drum Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Brake Drum Sales Channels

11.2.2 Brake Drum Distributors

11.3 Brake Drum Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”