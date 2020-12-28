Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Analysis Report To 2026 | General Electric, Atlas Copco, Vestas

“

The report titled Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Electric, Atlas Copco, Vestas, Enercon, Caterpillar, ABB Group, Bosch, Ingersoll Rand, Kirloskar

Market Segmentation by Product: Power Boilers

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Turbo Generators

Heat Recovery Steam Generators



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Power Plants

Coal Power Plants



The Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Power Boilers

1.3.3 Gas Turbines

1.3.4 Steam Turbines

1.3.5 Turbo Generators

1.3.6 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil Power Plants

1.4.3 Coal Power Plants

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 General Electric

8.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 General Electric Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 General Electric SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 General Electric Recent Developments

8.2 Atlas Copco

8.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

8.2.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Atlas Copco Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Atlas Copco SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

8.3 Vestas

8.3.1 Vestas Corporation Information

8.3.2 Vestas Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Vestas Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Vestas SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Vestas Recent Developments

8.4 Enercon

8.4.1 Enercon Corporation Information

8.4.2 Enercon Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Enercon Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Enercon SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Enercon Recent Developments

8.5 Caterpillar

8.5.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

8.5.2 Caterpillar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Caterpillar Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Caterpillar SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Caterpillar Recent Developments

8.6 ABB Group

8.6.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 ABB Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 ABB Group Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 ABB Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ABB Group Recent Developments

8.7 Bosch

8.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Bosch Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.8 Ingersoll Rand

8.8.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ingersoll Rand Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Ingersoll Rand SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

8.9 Kirloskar

8.9.1 Kirloskar Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kirloskar Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Kirloskar Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Kirloskar SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Kirloskar Recent Developments

9 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Distributors

11.3 Boiler Turbine Generator Equipment Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”