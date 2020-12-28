AC Asynchronous Motors Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | ATM TRANSMISSIONS, ABB, Adlee Powertronic

“

The report titled Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Asynchronous Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Asynchronous Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Asynchronous Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ATM TRANSMISSIONS, ABB, Adlee Powertronic, AEM Dessau, ASTRO Motorengesellschaft, ATB, Baumuller, Bonfiglioli, C.R.I. Pumps, CAG Electric Machinery, Cemp srl, Chiaphua Components, SEW

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Phase Electric Motors

Three-Phase Electric Motors



Market Segmentation by Application: Compressor

Water Pump

Crusher

Cutting Machine

Transport Machinery

Other



The AC Asynchronous Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Asynchronous Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Asynchronous Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Asynchronous Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Asynchronous Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Asynchronous Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Asynchronous Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Asynchronous Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top AC Asynchronous Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Single-Phase Electric Motors

1.3.3 Three-Phase Electric Motors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Compressor

1.4.3 Water Pump

1.4.4 Crusher

1.4.5 Cutting Machine

1.4.6 Transport Machinery

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 AC Asynchronous Motors Market Trends

2.3.2 AC Asynchronous Motors Market Drivers

2.3.3 AC Asynchronous Motors Market Challenges

2.3.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Asynchronous Motors Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by AC Asynchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by AC Asynchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Asynchronous Motors as of 2019)

3.4 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers AC Asynchronous Motors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC Asynchronous Motors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers AC Asynchronous Motors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 AC Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 AC Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India AC Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India AC Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top AC Asynchronous Motors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ATM TRANSMISSIONS

8.1.1 ATM TRANSMISSIONS Corporation Information

8.1.2 ATM TRANSMISSIONS Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 ATM TRANSMISSIONS AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.1.5 ATM TRANSMISSIONS SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ATM TRANSMISSIONS Recent Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 ABB AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.2.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.3 Adlee Powertronic

8.3.1 Adlee Powertronic Corporation Information

8.3.2 Adlee Powertronic Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Adlee Powertronic AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.3.5 Adlee Powertronic SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Adlee Powertronic Recent Developments

8.4 AEM Dessau

8.4.1 AEM Dessau Corporation Information

8.4.2 AEM Dessau Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 AEM Dessau AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.4.5 AEM Dessau SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 AEM Dessau Recent Developments

8.5 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft

8.5.1 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Corporation Information

8.5.2 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.5.5 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 ASTRO Motorengesellschaft Recent Developments

8.6 ATB

8.6.1 ATB Corporation Information

8.6.2 ATB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 ATB AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.6.5 ATB SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 ATB Recent Developments

8.7 Baumuller

8.7.1 Baumuller Corporation Information

8.7.2 Baumuller Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Baumuller AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.7.5 Baumuller SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Baumuller Recent Developments

8.8 Bonfiglioli

8.8.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bonfiglioli Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Bonfiglioli AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.8.5 Bonfiglioli SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Bonfiglioli Recent Developments

8.9 C.R.I. Pumps

8.9.1 C.R.I. Pumps Corporation Information

8.9.2 C.R.I. Pumps Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 C.R.I. Pumps AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.9.5 C.R.I. Pumps SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 C.R.I. Pumps Recent Developments

8.10 CAG Electric Machinery

8.10.1 CAG Electric Machinery Corporation Information

8.10.2 CAG Electric Machinery Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 CAG Electric Machinery AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.10.5 CAG Electric Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 CAG Electric Machinery Recent Developments

8.11 Cemp srl

8.11.1 Cemp srl Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cemp srl Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Cemp srl AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.11.5 Cemp srl SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Cemp srl Recent Developments

8.12 Chiaphua Components

8.12.1 Chiaphua Components Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chiaphua Components Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Chiaphua Components AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.12.5 Chiaphua Components SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Chiaphua Components Recent Developments

8.13 SEW

8.13.1 SEW Corporation Information

8.13.2 SEW Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 SEW AC Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 AC Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.13.5 SEW SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 SEW Recent Developments

9 AC Asynchronous Motors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 AC Asynchronous Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key AC Asynchronous Motors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa AC Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 AC Asynchronous Motors Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AC Asynchronous Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 AC Asynchronous Motors Distributors

11.3 AC Asynchronous Motors Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

